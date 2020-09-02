Philippines records 2,218 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 226,440

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines rose to 226,440 after more than 2,000 additional cases were added to the national tally Wednesday.
The Department of Health reported 2,218 new COVID-19 infections, 52% of which were from Metro Manila—the epicenter of the country’s outbreak. The rest were from Laguna (112), Cebu (107), Iloilo (82) and Negros Occidental (81).
Eightly-seven percent of the new cases were from the last two weeks.
The DOH has been reporting daily cases below the 3,500-level since Monday.
The department added 609 more people to the recovery count, which increased to 158,610.
Meanwhile, 27 more people died from the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 3,623. The DOH said 25 of the newly-reported fatalities occurred in August.
Active cases in the Philippines stood at 64,207. The number of people who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine accounted for 28% of the total confirmed cases.
Wednesday’s figures were based on the tests done by 102 out of 110 laboratories. A total of 42 duplicate cases were removed from the case count.
Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan, Tacloban City and Bacolod City would be under general community quarantine, while Iligan City would be under modified enhanced community quarantine until end-September.
The rest of the country, meanwhile, would remain under modified GCQ.
The government has tested more than 2.49 million people.
The pandemic has killed over 854,000 people worldwide since emerging in China late last year. More than 25.65 million cases have been registered.
The UP College of Mass Communication calls off its UP Gawad Plaridel award program due to restrictions in the nomination and selection process brought about by the quarantine periods.
"Moreover, the organizers deemed it inappropriate to hold such an event amidst the suffering and struggles of the majority of Filipinos, especially whose future has become uncertain," UP CMC says in a statement.
The UP Gawad Plaridel is an annual lifetime achievement award for outstanding media practitioners in the categories of journalism, film, broadcast and transmedia. Previous awardees include Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Tina Monzon-Palma, Jessica Soho, Pachico Seares, Kidlat Tahimik, Pete Lacaba and Boni Ilagan.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it is set to provide technical assistance to the Philippine Humanitarian Assistance Registry (PHAR) website to ensure the system’s availability and cybersecurity.
The website provides a database containing information on humanitarian assistance received by the Philippines.
“The show of goodwill by private and government agencies—local and international—to help the Philippines combat the adverse effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been overwhelming. And the DFA has responded to this in the most commendable manner through the PHAR by ensuring availability and access to information on all local and foreign humanitarian assistance to the Philippine Government, including in-kind and financial donations and deployment of humanitarian workers,” says DICT Assistant Secretary for Digital Philippines Emmanuel Rey Caintic.
President Rodrigo Duterte tells Vice President Leni Robredo not to "add fuel to the fire" following the latter's public address on government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You will just destroy the government. Huwag niyong sirain ang gobyerno kasi massira ang tao," Duterte says in a recorded video aired Tuesday morning.
"Maski na sabihin n'yo na mamatay ako bukas, it cannot solve the problem of the country," the president adds.
