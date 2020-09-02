Philippines records 2,218 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 226,440

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines rose to 226,440 after more than 2,000 additional cases were added to the national tally Wednesday.

The Department of Health reported 2,218 new COVID-19 infections, 52% of which were from Metro Manila—the epicenter of the country’s outbreak. The rest were from Laguna (112), Cebu (107), Iloilo (82) and Negros Occidental (81).

Eightly-seven percent of the new cases were from the last two weeks.

The DOH has been reporting daily cases below the 3,500-level since Monday.

The department added 609 more people to the recovery count, which increased to 158,610.

Meanwhile, 27 more people died from the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 3,623. The DOH said 25 of the newly-reported fatalities occurred in August.

Active cases in the Philippines stood at 64,207. The number of people who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine accounted for 28% of the total confirmed cases.

Wednesday’s figures were based on the tests done by 102 out of 110 laboratories. A total of 42 duplicate cases were removed from the case count.

Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan, Tacloban City and Bacolod City would be under general community quarantine, while Iligan City would be under modified enhanced community quarantine until end-September.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, would remain under modified GCQ.

The government has tested more than 2.49 million people.

The pandemic has killed over 854,000 people worldwide since emerging in China late last year. More than 25.65 million cases have been registered.