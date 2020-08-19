#VACCINEWATCHPH
Teachers' group slams DepEd suggestion to extend classes for up to 8 hours
Teachers at Jose Dela Peña National High School in Marikina City undergo webinar training on e-learning on July 21, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Teachers' group slams DepEd suggestion to extend classes for up to 8 hours
(Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — The Alliance of Concerned Teachers on Tuesday slammed a plan floated by the Department of Education to hold online classes for up to eight hours.

“Not only will an eight-hour class be extremely exhausting for both teachers and learners, thus direly impacting education quality—not to mention detrimental to their health—but it will also be inaccessible to more learners and even educators," the group's Secretary General Raymond Basilio said.

According to the group, only a maximum six hours of teaching time can be required of teachers "while the remaining two hours is to be spent on other teaching-related activities."

"Any exigencies for longer instruction time shall be compensated with regular hourly rate plus a 25% premium on the same," ACT said.

Otherwise, the group claims teachers would be putting in overtime work for the rest of the school year.

"Our learners who themselves are struggling amid the pandemic will also be spent with classes and other learning exercises. We can almost guarantee that more students and teachers alike will drop out before the school year ends," Basilio said.

ACT urges DepED: Attune measures to 'harsh realities' of constituents

Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo on Monday told ABS-CBN that DepEd was considering the idea of extending class hours to complete the required number of school days required by law.

“That means that instead of six hours, it can be extended to about seven [to] eight hours in a day just so we can extend the number of hours for the delivery of the minimum essential learning competencies,” Jesus said, referring to class hours per day.

In response, ACT urged the department to "do better by attuning [its] measures to harsh realities confronting its constituents." 

The group further cited record-high joblessness recorded by the Social Weather Stations in July, saying this was a "a major factor to the success and sustainability of an already inaccessible remote learning modality for a 'technologically backward, third-world country like ours.'"

"How can families afford to sustain such long hours of internet connectivity when more and more Filipinos are losing jobs? Even those who can once afford costly internet access may not be able to do so for very long. Either DepEd missed the global economic recession or they simply don’t care."

"After risking teachers’ safety in its failed bid to prepare the school opening and further delaying the youth’s enjoyment of their right to education, DepEd is now set to make us suffer the consequences of government ineptitude and abandonment of education by subjecting us to a physically, mentally, and financially draining eight-hour online class," the group said in response

"With the unrelenting health and economic crises, this is just inhumane of DepEd." — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL YEAR 2020-2021
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 15, 2020 - 11:13am

Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.

Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

August 15, 2020 - 11:13am

Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Education to issue clear guidelines on how private schools that have already started classes will proceed and to allow those which are ready to start classes on August 24 or later.

"So as not to interrupt classes in private schools that have already started, it is better to allow them to continue, at kung ready naman ang school na magbukas, DepEd can give them the flexibility to open on or before October," Binay says..

"While we welcome this move from DepEd, we also have to stress that DepEd should use the deferral as an opportunity to iron out any expected challenges in public schools, particularly access to new learning opportunities, before the opening come October 5," she adds.

August 14, 2020 - 6:12pm

Private schools appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow them to continue school opening as scheduled. 

"Our preparations for remote learning have been motivated by our desire to resume school operations urgently for the benefit of our learners and also the welfare of around 300,000 teachers and other school personnel in top priority, and this is why we prepared well for online and distance learning modes," says Coordinating Council of Private Educational Institutions. 

August 14, 2020 - 1:39pm

Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that the opening of classes on August 24 was postponed. 

"As per the memorandum from the Office of the President, based on our recommendation, we will defer the opening of classes to October 5," Briones says. — The STAR/Janvic Mateo

August 11, 2020 - 2:42pm

A group of teachers says school heads lament late release of central funds and depleted school funds for module printing for the August 24 opening of classes.

“The stress and pressure our school heads are experiencing right now is yet another substantial proof that we’re not ready to open schools on August 24. And unlike Sec. Briones’ absurd claims of preparedness being relative, it is on the contrary very quantifiable, concrete, and verifiable on the ground," says Alliance of Concerned Teachers General Raymond Basilio. 

August 4, 2020 - 1:52pm

A group of teachers says they received reports that the modules for this academic year won't be ready by August 24.

“Teachers were also disappointed that while they have been tasked to make the activity sheets that will come with the modules, they have not seen until today the copies of these modules, forcing them to just base the activity sheets on last year's lessons,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio.


