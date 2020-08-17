School Year 2020-2021 will be from October 5 to June 16 â€” DepEd

School Year 2020-2021 will be from October 5 to June 16 — DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — Classes will be opening on October 5 and closing on June 16, 2021, according to the Department of Education.

The department made these clarifications on Monday, after it announced last week that it would be pushing back the originally scheduled opening of classes on August 24 to October.

The incoming school year will last for 200 days, the minimum duration required by law, DepEd said during an online briefing.

Christmas vacation for the school year will be from December 20 to January 3.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Friday made clear that October 5 was the final date for school reopening, and reiterated on Monday that the department is "all systems go" for the target date.

As it stands, Briones said that enrollees for the incoming school year have reached 23.3 million.

"This means that parents have full trust in DepEd," she said in Filipino.

Briones further noted that the department has conducted 500 dry runs and simulations so far, adding that they would continue until October.

The decision to delay the school year was announced just 10 days before it was set to open, amid several concerns raised by Vice President Leni Robredo, senators, a teachers' group and other stakeholders about the preparedness of the public education system to implement new distance learning protocols.

"We trust that this is the final adjustment of the school opening. Even with the implementation of [modified enhanced community quarantine], we will use this time to make the necessary adjustments and ensure that all preparations have been made for the successful opening of classes," Briones said on Friday. — Bella Perez-Rubio