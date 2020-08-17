School Year 2020-2021 will be from October 5 to June 16 â€” DepEd

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Teachers at Jose Dela Peña National High School in Marikina City undergo webinar training on e-learning on July 21, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
School Year 2020-2021 will be from October 5 to June 16 — DepEd
(Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 12:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Classes will be opening on October 5 and closing on June 16, 2021, according to the Department of Education.

The department made these clarifications on Monday, after it announced last week that it would be pushing back the originally scheduled opening of classes on August 24 to October.

The incoming school year will last for 200 days, the minimum duration required by law, DepEd said during an online briefing.

Christmas vacation for the school year will be from December 20 to January 3.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Friday made clear that October 5 was the final date for school reopening, and reiterated on Monday that the department is "all systems go" for the target date.

As it stands, Briones said that enrollees for the incoming school year have reached 23.3 million.

"This means that parents have full trust in DepEd," she said in Filipino.

Briones further noted that the department has conducted 500 dry runs and simulations so far, adding that they would continue until October.

The decision to delay the school year was announced just 10 days before it was set to open, amid several concerns raised by Vice President Leni Robredo, senators, a teachers' group and other stakeholders about the preparedness of the public education system to implement new distance learning protocols.

"We trust that this is the final adjustment of the school opening. Even with the implementation of [modified enhanced community quarantine], we will use this time to make the necessary adjustments and ensure that all preparations have been made for the successful opening of classes," Briones said on Friday. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL YEAR 2020-2021
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 15, 2020 - 11:13am

Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.

Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

August 15, 2020 - 11:13am

Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Education to issue clear guidelines on how private schools that have already started classes will proceed and to allow those which are ready to start classes on August 24 or later.

"So as not to interrupt classes in private schools that have already started, it is better to allow them to continue, at kung ready naman ang school na magbukas, DepEd can give them the flexibility to open on or before October," Binay says..

"While we welcome this move from DepEd, we also have to stress that DepEd should use the deferral as an opportunity to iron out any expected challenges in public schools, particularly access to new learning opportunities, before the opening come October 5," she adds.

August 14, 2020 - 6:12pm

Private schools appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow them to continue school opening as scheduled. 

"Our preparations for remote learning have been motivated by our desire to resume school operations urgently for the benefit of our learners and also the welfare of around 300,000 teachers and other school personnel in top priority, and this is why we prepared well for online and distance learning modes," says Coordinating Council of Private Educational Institutions. 

August 14, 2020 - 1:39pm

Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that the opening of classes on August 24 was postponed. 

"As per the memorandum from the Office of the President, based on our recommendation, we will defer the opening of classes to October 5," Briones says. — The STAR/Janvic Mateo

August 11, 2020 - 2:42pm

A group of teachers says school heads lament late release of central funds and depleted school funds for module printing for the August 24 opening of classes.

“The stress and pressure our school heads are experiencing right now is yet another substantial proof that we’re not ready to open schools on August 24. And unlike Sec. Briones’ absurd claims of preparedness being relative, it is on the contrary very quantifiable, concrete, and verifiable on the ground," says Alliance of Concerned Teachers General Raymond Basilio. 

August 4, 2020 - 1:52pm

A group of teachers says they received reports that the modules for this academic year won't be ready by August 24.

“Teachers were also disappointed that while they have been tasked to make the activity sheets that will come with the modules, they have not seen until today the copies of these modules, forcing them to just base the activity sheets on last year's lessons,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

