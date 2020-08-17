Cabinet officials on quarantine after AÃ±o tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is in "perpetual isolation" as a precautionary measure against the pandemic, Malacañang said Monday, as some officials isolate themselves after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año tested positive for the coronavirus.

Roque said the 75-year-old president's health is "fine" because the Presidential Security Group (PSG) is doing a "good job" in making sure that no one would come close to the Chief Executive.

"The president is in perpetual isolation because no one can come close to him. I think I told you that whenever we meet with him, there is a velvet rope that keeps him at least six feet away from everyone else. So, no one can really come close to the president," Roque said at a press briefing.

Roque later on clarified his statement after some social media users questioned and ridiculed his use of the phrase "perpetual isolation."

"'Perpetual isolation' is a figure of speech I used to highlight the prudence exercised by the Presidential Security Group in safeguarding the physical well-being of the President in this challenging time of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)," the Palace spokesman said in a statement.

"Much as he wanted, for instance, to shake the hands of those present during his fifth state of the nation address, the PSG discouraged (the President) from doing so as part of a precautionary measure of maintaining physical distance," he added.

The remark, Roque claimed, was referring to safe distancing of one to two meters that is part of minimum public health standards.

Virtual meeting

Roque said some Cabinet members did not push through with their planned trip to Davao City to ensure the safety of the president.

The president was supposed to hold a face-to-face meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) to discuss quarantine classifications of areas.

Roque, who held Monday's press briefing from his home, said the meeting would push through but it would be done virtually.

"The reason why I went on self-isolation, it’s a personal decision because I was on the same plane with Secretary Año. But technically, the president had no close contact because we were far from the president and we were wearing face shields and face masks.

"I believe the others po are also on self-isolation now even if it is not required," he added.

Roque did not identify the officials who are undergoing self-quarantine. Among those who were present during the August 10 meeting of the IATF are Roque, Año, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, COVID-19 policy chief implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr., Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and Sen. Christopher Go.

Go, a close Duterte aide, posted a photo of the president and his family on Monday to address speculations on his health.

Roque said he would isolate himself for five days before undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

He said the president regularly undergoes PCR tests in compliance with the requirement of his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"Nagrereklamo nga siya dahil paulit-ulit na iyong pagsundot sa ilong niya. The last time I heard him, “Naku! Sundot na naman ako ng ilong (He is even complaining about his nose being touched. The last time I heard him, 'Oh no, my nose will be touched again)," Roque said.

Palace: No medical evacuation

Roque also described as "fake news" rumors that Duterte left the Philippines for Singapore for a medical treatment.

"He remained in Davao, he did not leave the Philippines and his health is fine," Roque said.

Duterte has admitted to suffering from various illnesses but officials claim he remains capable of performing his duties.