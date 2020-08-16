Interior Secretary AÃ±o tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second time.

The interior secretary disclosed this in a statement sent to reporters on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Año said that he "began experiencing flu-like symptoms including a sore throat and body aches" on Thursday, August 13, after which he once again began self-quarantine and took a PCR test the following day.

"Last night, August 15, I received my test result informing me that I am once again positive for COVID-19," Año said.

"In the meantime, I am being closely monitored by my doctors while I am in isolation. I make this announcement to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine, observe any symptoms in accordance with DOH guidelines, and take appropriate action," the former military general also said.

Año is among the top three officials designated to implement the National Action Plan against COVID-19 and is a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, the government's coronavirus task force.

As of the Department of Health's latest tally update on Saturday, there are currently 157,918 confirmed patients of the new pathogen in the country after 4,351 new cases were reported by the department.

"I also make this announcement to emphasize the severity of the virus, and to encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing. By adhering to these guidelines, we can all help keep our loved ones and our community safe," Año said. — Franco Luna

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.