#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Interior Secretary AÃ±o tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time
In this Feb. 18, 2019 photo, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año addresses questions from the press.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Interior Secretary Año tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time
(Philstar.com) - August 16, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second time. 

The interior secretary disclosed this in a statement sent to reporters on Sunday morning. 

In a statement, Año said that he "began experiencing flu-like symptoms including a sore throat and body aches" on Thursday, August 13, after which he once again began self-quarantine and took a PCR test the following day. 

"Last night, August 15, I received my test result informing me that I am once again positive for COVID-19," Año said. 

"In the meantime, I am being closely monitored by my doctors while I am in isolation. I make this announcement to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine, observe any symptoms in accordance with DOH guidelines, and take appropriate action," the former military general also said. 

Año is among the top three officials designated to implement the National Action Plan against COVID-19 and is a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, the government's coronavirus task force. 

As of the Department of Health's latest tally update on Saturday, there are currently 157,918 confirmed patients of the new pathogen in the country after 4,351 new cases were reported by the department. 

"I also make this announcement to emphasize the severity of the virus, and to encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing. By adhering to these guidelines, we can all help keep our loved ones and our community safe," Año said. — Franco Luna

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. 

DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GCQ, MGCQ extended until August 31; decision on MECQ areas out Monday
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The new classification of areas currently under modified enhanced community quarantine will be announced by President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine security forces 'alert' for reprisals after Abu Sayyaf leader held
21 hours ago
Philippine security forces were on alert Saturday for possible reprisal attacks after arresting a key leader of an Islamic...
Headlines
fbfb
DTI, DOLE issue new workplace guidelines
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) yesterday issued guidelines for additional...
Headlines
fbfb
Working Pinoys among top drivers of COVID-19 spike
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Working individuals may be driving the rise of COVID-19 infection in the country and even unintentionally bringing the virus...
Headlines
fbfb
Private schools get nod to open before October 5
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Private elementary and high schools may start classes ahead of the Oct. 5 school opening schedule for public schools in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
More emphasis on enforcement as LGUs urged to form 'Disiplina Brigades'
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"The Barangay Disiplina Brigades shall be composed of community members, including barangay tanods, who will remind their...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Lockdown litter': Can hospitals, homes reduce plastic use amid COVID-19 crisis?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
While others fear the pandemic could lead to an even larger environmental calamity in the future, Paeng Lopez, a campaigner...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Palace: GCQ for Cebu City, 9 other areas
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Cebu City and several other cities and municipalities in Cebu province will remain under general community quarantine until...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Resource persons bare fraudulent PhilHealth schemes
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
Some doctors are allegedly involved in the reported corrupt practices at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. along with...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Face shields mandatory at Crame
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Police officers and visitors at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame will have to wear face shields and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with