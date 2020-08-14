#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte reviews proposed virology institute
President Rodrigo Duterte confers with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Presidential Guest House in Panacan, Davao City on August 10 , 2020.
Presidential Photo/Joey Dalumpines
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 5:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is studying the proposal to establish a virology institute, Malacañang said Friday as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines will serve as the nation’s “premiere research institute in virology and diseases to strengthen local vaccine development in the country,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

In May, DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña submitted a proposal for the possible legislation that would create a virology institute in the country.

The institute’s primary goal is to “develop diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics,” he said then.

Vince Dizon, Bases Conversion and Development Authority president, said last week the proposed virology institute had been approved by the government’s economic development cluster. It is planned to be built at New Clark City in Tarlac.

Roque also said the government is already in talks with various countries on coronavirus vaccine development.

“We have been in touch with several institutions to collaborate on vaccine development and allow local manufacturing, if possible,” he said.

The country is expected to participate in the late-stage clinical trials of a Russian-developed vaccine in October. Concerns, however, were raised on the safety and efficacy of Sputnik V.

The Philippines is part of the World Health Organization Solidarity Trials for COVID-19 treatment and vaccines. It also joined the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, which aims to help ensure fair and equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.

Clinical trials of lagundi, tawa-tawa

Roque also said the DOST had approved the clinical trials of lagundi and tawa-tawa as supplement treatments for coronavirus patients.

The government is currently looking into the efficacy of melatonin, convalescent plasma and virgin coconut oil.

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 153,660, with 2,442 deaths.

