File photo shows former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim.
File photo
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim dies
(Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 6:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim died Saturday at the age of 90, his chief of staff confirmed.

On Friday, the family and friends of the former mayor asked for prayers after he was allegedly brought to a hospital due to the coronavirus disease.

Lim's grandson, Manila District 1 Councilor Niño dela Cruz, posted on Facebook Friday, asking for “prayers of healing and the speedy recovery” of his grandfather.

The post, however, was already deleted. 

Ric de Guzman, Lim's chief of staff, earlier denied rumors that the former mayor had died on Friday.

Lim was known as the Philippines' “Dirty Harry” because of his tough stance against crimes when he was a police official and later as head of the National Bureau of Investigation.

He served two terms as Manila mayor before being appointed as interior secretary. He was elected as senator in 2004. — with reports from Rey Galupo

