PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on August 2, 2020.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez
HRW: Death penalty will cement Philippines' reputation as 'int'l human rights pariah'
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2020 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Reinstating the state-sanctioned killing of convicts will risk international condemnation and push the Philippines deeper into a “rights-violating abyss,” Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

In a statement, HRW researcher Carlos Conde stressed that death penalty is “inherently cruel and irreversible.”

President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his call to reimpose capital punishment by lethal injections for drug crimes during his fifth State of the Nation Address while the country is struggling to contain the coronavirus crisis that has so far infected nearly 116,000 people.

Conde said that death penalty will mean “spilling more blood” in the name of the internationally-condemned war on drugs, which resulted in the deaths of thousands at the hands of the police and unidentified gunmen.

“It will lead the Philippines to descend further into a rights-violating abyss. And the government will lose credibility and leverage to negotiate on behalf of Filipinos who face execution abroad,” he said.

Conde added the proposed execution of convicts will violate the country’s obligations under international human rights law such as the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which permanently prohibits the imposition of death penalty, and which the Philippines ratified in 2007.

“Along with the Philippines’ withdrawal from the International Criminal Court in March 2019 and its human rights disinformation campaign at the United Nations Human Rights Council, reimposing the death penalty would only serve to further cement the country’s growing reputation as an international human rights pariah,” he said.

The House justice committee tackled Wednesday at least 12 bills seeking the restoration of death penalty.

Archdiocese of Manila’s clergy objects reimposition of death penalty

The Clergy of the Archdiocese of Manila said it is both “alarmed and disturbed” at the ease at which lawmakers responded to the president’s call for the restoration of death penalty.

“While we agree that it is the duty of Legislators to enact laws and State policies, we condemn the lack of independence and imprudence of some of them who decided to immediately bow to the wishes of President Rodrigo Duterte by filing death penalty bills while we are still mired in this seemingly insurmountable crisis brought by COVID-19,” the religious leaders said.

“We see such acts as the betrayal of the people’s interests and an implicit support to the creeping authoritarian tendencies exuded by this administration,” they added.

The religious leaders stressed that death penalty is “biased and unfair” and an “unjustified form of retribution.”

“We believe that only God has the right to take life away from us. Hence, we condemn criminals who took the lives of their victims and they must be punished for it. Punishment, however, should not anymore include death because there are other means already available to punish criminals and to protect society from them,” they said.

The country’s flawed justice system is enough reason to oppose death penalty, they said as they called on government officials to establish a system of justice that brings restoration and harmony.

DEATH PENALTY HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 broadcast firms get 25-year franchise extension
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has signed laws granting a 25-year extension to the franchises of two broadcasting firms weeks after a House...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Filipinos killed, 8 injured in Lebanon blasts
1 day ago
(Updated) Two Filipinos have been reported killed while eight others were injured following two powerful explosions in Beirut,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate has enough evidence to file raps vs Morales
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Senate inquiry into the alleged massive corruption at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has gathered enough evidence...
Headlines
fbfb
Apocalypse in Beirut
11 hours ago
Rescuers searched for survivors in Beirut yesterday after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Pinoys dead, 8 hurt in Beirut
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Two Filipina household service workers were killed, eight others were injured while two Filipinos were reported missing after...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Revived lawyers' group file 25th legal challenge vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 minutes ago
CLCL said that due to the vagueness of the law, law enforcers are left with “unbridled discretion in carrying out its...
Headlines
fbfb
28 minutes ago
Probe into abuses in LGU enforcement of quarantine protocols sought
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 28 minutes ago
Following a threat issued by a local official to kill those who violate community quarantine rules, a lawmaker is calling...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
House OKs P162 billion Bayanihan 2
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved last night the proposed Bayanihan to Recover As One Act or Bayanihan Act 2, which extends...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
36 PhilHealth execs to face raps – PACC
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
At least 36 Philippine Health Insurance Corp. officials should be dismissed or face charges over the supposed padding of hospital...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DND: AFP won’t stop free speech on social media
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has assured the public that the newly enacted anti-terrorism law would not be used by state...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with