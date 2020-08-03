Quarantine passes required in MECQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — As Metro Manila returns to modified enhanced community quarantine for a two-week period starting Tuesday, quarantine passes will again be needed for those who are heading out of their homes.

In a press briefing on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte approved the issuances of work and quarantine passes “to limit the movement of our people.”

He explained that local government units may issue work permits. “I think for now, it is important that IDs may be presented since these will prove that they work in an industry operating under MECQ,” Roque said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He added that old quarantine passes may be still be used even if it indicated an expiration date of June. “That can be used until a new one is issued,” Roque added.

In a separate interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said only Authorized Persons Outside of Residence or APORs are allowed to leave their homes.

The DILG chief stressed that under MECQ, quarantine passes are needed.

“We talked about this with NCR mayors and tonight we will meet again,” he added in a mix of English and Filipino. He added: “We leave it to the LGU how to implement [this].”

Año also said that checkpoints will again be in place in localities under MECQ, especially at borders outside of the MECQ areas going to other areas.

Public transportation halted

The DILG chief also said that as midnight strikes, public transportation will be halted in areas that will revert to MECQ. This prohibition order covers buses, jeepneys and taxis.

Tricycle operations will be subjected to LGU guidelines, Año said.

Roque, for his part, stressed that pillion or backriding on motorcycles will not be allowed during the period.

He added that the Department of Transportation will continue with its free shuttle services for healthcare workers in the Greater Manila Area. The government also again urged private companies to provide shuttle services for their workers. — Kristine Joy Patag