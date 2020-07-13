WATCH: 'Kapamilya rin ako': Roque says displaced ABS-CBN workers can get government benefits

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said he is also saddened that the House Committee on Legislative Franchises decided to reject ABS-CBN's application for a new franchise.

He had previously said that the decision was "the decision of the Filipino people."

Malacañang also said ABS-CBN workers who will be displaced can avail benefits from the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Agricultire, Department of Trade and Industries, Pag-IBIG fund, and the Land Bank of the Philippines.