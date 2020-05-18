Harry Roque quotes Kim Chiu in explaining MECQ, GCQ measures

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque quoted Kapamilya star Kim Chiu's viral "classroom analogy" video in his latest address to public regarding the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in the country.

In his virtual press briefing earlier today, Roque described the difference between modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ) and reminded the public about prevailing measures in both types of quarantine.

"Sabi nga ng isang nag-viral na post, at alam ko naman kilala niyo kung sino siya: bawal lumabas," Roque said, pertaining to "bawal lumabas" as said by Kim in her viral video.

"Pero kapag nag-comply ka, at inayos niyo mag-obserba ng proper hygiene, tulad ng paghuhugas ng kamay, pagsusuot ng face mask or face shield, at pagsunod sa social distancing at iba pang protocols, mafa-flatten natin ang curve... 'yung bawal lumabas ay magiging pwede na lumabas," he added.

Kim is still trending on different social media sites because of her confusing statement regarding the ABS-CBN shutdown. Her statement has been remixed in different songs with different beats.

In the video, Kim tried to compare the terms in the network's franchise renewal to classroom rules: "Ang classroom ay may batas, bawal lumabas, oh bawal lumabas. Pero pag sinabi, pag nag-comply ka na bawal na lumabas... Pero may ginawa ka sa pinagbabawal nila, inayos mo yung law ng classroom nyo at sinubmit mo ulit at pwede na pala ikaw lumabas."

Also earlier today, ABS-CBN urged the Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the government order that forced them to stop operating, saying that "severe financial hemorrhage" may force them to "let go" of workers.

In an urgent reiterative motion filed on Monday, the network repeated its plea for the court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) cease and desist order.

"Every day that it is off the air, ABS-CBN is losing about P30 to P35 million mainly in advertising revenues. If this severe financial hemorrhage is not stopped, ABS-CBN may be constrained to eventually let go of workers, reduce salaries and benefits, and substantially cut down on costs and expenses," the TV station said.

It added that the immediate issuance of a TRO would "arrest the grave injustice and irreparable injury that ABS-CBN, its 11,000 employees, various stakeholders and the general public have begun to suffer."

The Kapamilya network's license to operate expired last May 4.

Meanwhile, environmental groups recognized the network's role in information dissemination especially during the ongoing novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The shutdown comes at a time when millions literally rely on information against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are not a few grassroots communities across the archipelago whose news source is only ABS-CBN and now are unjustly deprived of a much-needed lifeline," Green Thumb Coalition said.

"Media institutions are vital in a thriving democracy and crucial in times of crisis, and are valuable advocacy partners of civil society organizations. It is doubly worrying that the shutdown comes during the COVID-19 crisis when vigilance to protect people's rights and access to information are most needed," Greenpeace Philippines added.

