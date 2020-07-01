NBI, police, BIR told to look into courier service in viral video

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he will have the police and the National Bureau of Investigation look into a courier service over complaints on how they handle cargo.

He said he will also have the Bureau of Internal Revenue look into the finances of J&T Express, the courier company whose employees were seen throwing packages into a truck in a now viral video.

"I will really close you down if after the [Criminal Investigation and Detection Group] and NBI finish their investigation and point the liability at you," he said in Filipino.

He said he had received numerous complaints of "lost cargo or cargo that you replaced (with something else)."

In an online statement that it has since deleted, J&T Express warned the public against uploading "malicious posts" and "resolved cases."

"We are monitoring all platforms available and will take necessary actions legally. We highly encourage the public to practice their freedom of speech responsibly, and with the right thinking," it also said. The courier service said it can address customers' concerns through its hotlines and social media accounts.

The company has already taken responsibility over a video that showed its personnel throwing packages into a truck with seeming abandon.

It said that that was an isolated case and that it would sanction the personnel handling the cargo in the video. “We ... follow strict protocols in handling the shipments and ensure that these are handled with proper care," it said then.

Started in Indonesia in 2015, J&T Express has established presence in 6 Southeast Asian countries. Apart from the Indonesia and the Philippines, the company also has footholds in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and, most recently, Singapore.

In the Philippines, J&T Express has over 400 branches and warehouses and employs around 10,000 people, according to information on its website.

In November 2019, J&T Express told ABS-CBN News Channel that the Philippines was the company’s fastest growing market.