In hot water, J&T Express mulls suit vs 'malicious' posts

MANILA, Philippines— An embattled cargo and freight company is threatening to go on the offensive against people making “malicious” social media posts about the firm, which suffered public backlash over staff who mishandled packages.

“It has come to our attention that malicious posts and resolved cases have been posted, compromising the welfare of our thousands of employees nationwide as well as their families,” J&T Express Philippines said in a statement.

“We are monitoring all platforms available and will take necessary actions legally,” it added.

The Indonesia-based firm, which opened business in the Philippines only in March 2019, is facing a PR crisis after a video made rounds in social media showing some of their employees carelessly tossing packages for delivery to a truck, at the risk of damaging parcels.

On Monday, the company sought to pacify angry customers, saying the firm does “not tolerate such acts and behavior, and we humbly take responsibility for this incident.”

But the public apology did not put J&T Express out of hot water, and instead prompted the release of more incriminating images against the company.

In one of those images, a parcel was seen resting above a moving J&T Express delivery truck. Netizens also shared an photo of supposed job postings from J&T Express dated June 3 urgently looking for a PR manager as the company’s problems escalated.

On its statement on Friday, J&T Express also reminded the public “to practice their freedom of speech responsibly, and with the right thinking.”

“We have our hotline and social media accounts working round-the-clock so that we can attend to all your concerns immediately,” it added.

Started in Indonesia in 2015, J&T Express has established presence in 6 Southeast Asian countries. Apart from the Indonesia and the Philippines, the company also has foothold in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and most recently, Singapore.

In the Philippines, J&T Express has over 400 branches and warehouses and employs around 10,000 people, according to information on its website.

In November 2019, J&T Express told ABS-CBN News Channel that the Philippines was the company’s fastest growing market.