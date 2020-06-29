Palace: POGOs must pay correct taxes or just go

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang was unfazed by the reported shutdown of some Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), saying the gambling entities should pay the right amount taxes or close shop.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said while the government earns revenues from POGOs, the gaming operators should comply with existing regulations.

"We need them (POGOs), because we need the revenues but unless they pay up, goodbye," Roque said at a press briefing.

"Our position has been clear. If they want to stay, they have to pay the right taxes. They have to follow rules and regulations, health guidelines set by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases)," he added.

Earlier, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. said two POGOs and 14 service providers have decided to stop their operations in the Philippines.

Among the reasons that impelled the POGOs to seek the cancellation of their licenses are the country's stringent tax regulations and limits on their operational capacity, the gaming regulator said.

POGOs have been tied to unlawful activities like money laundering, prostitution, tax evasion, human trafficking, kidnapping, and bribery of immigration personnel.

President Rodrigo Duterte previously claimed that POGOs are "clean" and contribute billions to state coffers.

Officials, however, have vowed not to tolerate unlawful acts linked to offshore gaming operations.