In this May 4, 2020, some 3,818 beneficiaries of Social Amelioration Program in Barangay Pasong Tamo in Quezon City lined up early morning for the cash aid distribution.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Around 1.3 million households receive second tranche of SAP — Palace
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 6:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — About 1.3 million households have received subsidies under the second tranche of the government's aid program for sectors affected by quarantine restrictions, Malacañang said Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the first beneficiaries who were given aid are also enrolled in the government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino cash transfer program or 4Ps.

"Payouts have started in Benguet, including Baguio City, and additional or waitlisted families were included last June 16," Roque said at a press briefing.  

Other areas included in the second tranche of the P205-billion Social Amelioration Program (SAP) are Pangasinan, Central Luzon region except Aurora province, Metro Manila, Albay, Iloilo, Bacolod City, Cebu province, Zamboanga City and Davao City.

Officials have expressed confidence that the second tranche of the SAP would be faster and more efficient because it would involve electronic modes of cash transfer. The military and police would also help distribute aid in far-flung areas.  

Last Monday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the government has accounted for 4,269,458 of the five million families who are qualified to receive assistance but were excluded during the first tranche of the program.

About 17.6 million households or 98% of the intended beneficiaries have received subsidies under the first tranche. More than 291,000 households, meanwhile, are still waiting for the financial aid, according to a report submitted by President Rodrigo Duterte to Congress last Monday. 

