PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In a speech during the SIGMA Asia Focus Digital forum on Tuesday, Pagcor chairman and chief executive officer Andrea Domingo said some Philippine offshore gaming operators have already complied with the requirements set by the regulator and the Bureau of Internal Revenue for the resumption of their operations.
Vallery Hache/AFP
PAGCOR hopes to reopen POGOs this month
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - June 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) is hoping for the resumption of offshore gaming operations this month as companies start to comply with the requirements set by the government.

In a speech during the SIGMA Asia Focus Digital forum on Tuesday, Pagcor chairman and chief executive officer Andrea Domingo said some Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) have already complied with the requirements set by the regulator and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for the resumption of their operations.

“When the President approved the resumption of their operations, on their own, they (POGOs) volunteered to pay in full all the salaries of the Filipinos who did not work in April. And they paid in full the withholding taxes and they paid in full to Pagcor their minimum guarantee fund of about P350 million,” Domingo said.

The Pagcor chief is hoping that these firms would be able to resume their operations this month.

Domingo, however, has not replied to The STAR’s inquiries on how many POGO firms have already complied. The BIR has also not responded so far.

POGOs were allowed to resume partial operations last May following the relaxation of quarantine rules in some areas.

Before reopening, however, POGOs and their service providers are required to pay their franchise taxes, income taxes and withholding taxes, as well as a guarantee fund of about P350 million.

They are also required to comply with the government’s safety and health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

With the anticipated resumption of POGO operations, Domingo said Pagcor hopes to collect at least P2.5 billion more in taxes and processing fees from these companies in the second half of the year.

She said the gaming agency collected P1.8 billion from POGOs starting January until March 18 this year.

Currently, there are 60 offshore gaming operators and 237 service providers registered with Pagcor. Domingo said service providers alone hire 30,000 Filipinos and about 90,000 foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, Domingo said Pagcor is planning to resolve issues hounding the POGO industry ahead of the national elections in 2022.

The Pagcor chief warned that parties from the opposition may use POGOs as ammunition against the government once political campaigns start.

“Those who are against (the government) are always looking for a handle or leverage for something that they could put their hands on. Unfortunately, they think POGO is it because of the concentration of a lot of foreign workers in some areas. This, we are going to solve,” Domingo said.

For one, she said Pagcor is encouraging the establishment of POGO hubs.

These hubs are envisioned to house both the offices of offshore gaming regulators, as well as the residences for their workers. Government agencies such as Pagcor will also set up offices in these hubs, enabling authorities to easily monitor POGOs.

Domingo said Pagcor has also stopped accrediting new operators while it is harmonizing all rules and regulations governing POGOs.

“One, we’re going to harmonize the BIR tax structure. Two, we’re going to harmonize immigration and labor policies. And three, we’re going to harmonize our law enforcement agency, with a total effort of ensuring safe play, fairness and also safety and security for all workers in POGOs,” she said.

The Pagcor chief also reiterated that the agency does not condone the presence of non-registered offshore gaming operators or NOGOs.

“Those are the ones that we get arrested. Those are the ones whose foreign workers we get deported,” she said.

PAGCOR POGOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines top 23,000, deaths at 1,027
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 408,954 people out of the more than 7.2 million infected worldwide.
Headlines
fbfb
India ready to supply Philippines with affordable COVID-19 drugs
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
India has expressed readiness to supply the Philippines with affordable medicines and pharmaceutical products used for coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says it's difficult for Philippines to replicate New Zealand's zero COVID-19 case
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
It may be difficult for the Philippines to replicate New Zealand's achievement of zero active coronavirus cases because of...
Headlines
fbfb
Return to stricter quarantine possible – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Quarantine measures in Metro Manila may be tightened anew if the number of persons infected with coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT eyes implementing ‘travel bubble’ for resumption of tourism
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday said her agency is mulling on implementing the so-called “travel...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Duterte to pursue stronger Philippines-China ties
By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 hours ago
As the Philippines marked 45 years of diplomatic relations with China, President Duterte reiterated Manila’s commitment...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
More firms shut down over COVID impact
By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
Reeling from the impact caused by the coronavirus disease 2019, more companies nationwide are opting to shut down or retrench...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
‘Travel bubbles’ eyed to revive tourism
By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is planning to create “travel bubbles” on Philippine islands that have zero or few cases...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
India vows to provide Philippines with anti-COVID vaccine
By Edith Regalado | 2 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to help the Philippines in its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 by...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Notify government of your return, OFWs told
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 hours ago
Before returning home, overseas Filipino workers are now required to notify the government five days ahead of their arri...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with