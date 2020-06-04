COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Video circulating social media shows the standoff between Police MSgt. Daniel Florendo Jr. and Winston Ragos.
Screengrab / Facebook
NBI files murder, planting of evidence raps vs cops in Ragos killing
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 4:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation's Death Investigation has filed murder and perjury complaints at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office against Police M/Sgt. Daniel Florendo and four others over the killing of former soldier Winston Ragos.

Aside from Florendo, others facing complaints are police trainees Joy Flaviano, Arnel Fontillas, Dante Fronda and Dalejes Gaciles, according to a copy of the NBI report posted by News5. 

The NBI's DID also filed complaints of planting of evidence against Florendo and Police S/Sgt. Hector Besas.

NBI spokesman Ferdinand Lavin earlier said the .38-caliber handgun that police said Ragos was reaching for may have been planted after he was shot dead.

Ragos was killed, allegedly in self-defense, in Quezon City on April 21 after a confrontation over quarantine protocols. Florendo shot him despite neighbors and bystanders saying the former soldier was unarmed and had mental health issues. 

Police officials said Florendo made a "judgment call" and was merely "following instruction."

A video of the incident showed Ragos had already turned his back to Florendo when he was shot a second time.

The NBI stepped into the case after the Philippine Army requested an investigation parallel to one conducted by the PNP. The Army said at the time that it did not have the expertise to investigate the death. It also said that it was alarmed that police officials seemed to have "prejudged" the case in favor of clearing Florendo.

Although police leadership was quick to defend Florendo, the Supreme Court in 2013 ruled in Aguilar vs Department of Justice et al.—a case that involved a suspect being killed in police custody—that "when the accused admits killing the victim, but invokes a justifying circumstance, the constitutional presumption of innocence is effectively waived and the burden of proving the existence of such circumstance shifts to the accused."

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT WINSTON RAGOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte saw 'untimely' abrogation of VFA with US during COVID-19 pandemic — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
(Update 1, 11:51 a.m.) "We need to cooperate with other countries to fight the pandemic and I think the president (Duterte)...
Headlines
fbfb
UP, DLSU ranked among top universities in Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The University of the Philippines placed 65th in the 2020 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings released Wednesday....
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN’s Lopez confirms dual citizenship
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
ABS-CBN executive Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III yesterday confirmed that he has dual citizenship.
Headlines
fbfb
Domestic commercial flights back
By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Beginning June 5, domestic flights from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will resume as Metro Manila transitions to...
Headlines
fbfb
Clampdown on freedom of expression in Philippines alarms UN human rights chief
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In a statement, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Asian nations were suppressing freedom of expression and tightening...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
COVID-19 task force allows religious gatherings in areas under MGCQ
By Alexis Romero | 21 minutes ago
The government has allowed masses and other public gatherings in areas that have shifted to the most lenient modified general...
Headlines
fbfb
50 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 20,000 with nearly 1,000 deaths
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 50 minutes ago
(Update 1, 5:30 p.m.) The grim milestone came after Metro Manila—the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak—began...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Youngest COVID-19 survivor in Philippines 'Baby Kobe' dies
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
The country’s youngest COVID-19 survivor has passed away, his father confirmed on Thursday.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines resumes trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
1 hour ago
This comes after the World Health Organization announced the resumption of the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine—which...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Labeling dissent as rebellion 'institutionalized, normalized' in Philippines — UN report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
“People who disagree with government policies and criticize them including in international fora, should not be vilified...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with