COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Shoppers sit on chairs as they wait for their turn to enter a grocery store in a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Clampdown on freedom of expression in Philippines alarms UN human rights chief
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 8:33am

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations rights chief sounded alarm over the arbitrary arrests of people who criticize their government’s response to the coronavirus crisis or even simply share views on the pandemic in different Asian countries, including the Philippines.

In a statement, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Asian nations were suppressing freedom of expression and tightening censorship during the coronavirus crisis.

“In the Philippines, arrests have been made under new COVID-19 special powers legislation which criminalizes the alleged spread of ‘false information,’” Bachelet said.

She cited the provision in the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which penalizes spreading “false information” on social media and other platforms. Those found violating the provision may face imprisonment for two months or a fine of not less than P10,000. Courts may also impose a fine of up to P1 million.

This led to the arrest of artist Maria Victoria “Bambi” Beltran in April over a satirical Facebook post about the coronavirus situation in Sitio Zapatera in Cebu City.

In early April, the National Bureau of Investigation said they sent out dozens of “invitations” to individuals under its fact-finding probe into posts allegedly bearing false information.

The UN rights chief also mentioned the move of the Department of Labor and Employment to seek the deportation of a Filipina worker in Taiwan who is accused of making “nasty and malevolent” social media posts criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Taiwan rejected the move to deport the migrant worker.

While she recognized the need to restrict misinformation and disinformation to protect public health or prevent incitement of hatred toward minority groups, Bachelet said this “must be proportionate and protect freedom of expression.”

“In these times of great uncertainty, medical professionals, journalists, human rights defenders and the general public must be allowed to express opinions on vitally important topics of public interest such as provision of health care and the handling of the health and socio-economic crisis and the distribution of relief items,” Bachelet said.

“This crisis should not be used to restrict dissent or the free flow of information and debate. A diversity of viewpoints will foster greater understanding of the challenges we face and help us better overcome them,” she added.

The controversial anti-terrorism bill is now up for Duterte's signature after the House of Represenatives passed Wednesday the proposed measure, which is feared to infringe on people's freedom of association and expression. 

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION MICHELLE BACHELET NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 3, 2020 - 12:47pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.

Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.

Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas 

June 3, 2020 - 12:47pm

Various human rights groups condemn the "grossly misplaced priorities" of the Philippine Congress for rushing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 through final reading before they go on a two-month break on June 6.

“The Congressional railroading of the anti-terrorism bill portends tyranny and the iron hand suppression of the freedom of expression” says Nilda Sevilla, co-chairperson of the Families of Victims of Enforced Disappearance.

"Rather than the terror bill, at this juncture, women need adequate and comprehensive social protection, mass transportation, revitalization of our public health system, mass testing, income guarantees, and access to sustainable livelihoods. We need protection from violence and abuses against women and the terror bill will not make us feel safe,” says Mary Ann Manahan of World March of Women.

June 2, 2020 - 3:44pm

A labor group says the anti-terror law can be used against labor disputes and would curtail labor rights and freedoms of Filipino trade unionists. 

“We are deeply worried over the timing of the fast-tracking and railroading of the ATB in Congress despite poor performance of our legislators and the entire government mechanisms in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte saw 'untimely' abrogation of VFA with US during COVID-19 pandemic — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:51 a.m.) "We need to cooperate with other countries to fight the pandemic and I think the president (Duterte)...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases hit 18,638 as Philippines eases virus lockdown
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
Metro Manila—home to more than 12 million people and the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak—transitioned...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace warns ECQ may be reimposed if…
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
As quarantine measures were eased nationwide yesterday, Malacañang warned the people that stricter protocols under...
Headlines
fbfb
House passes anti-terrorism bill
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives has passed the proposed measure that seeks to impose harsher punishment on terrorist acts.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urges House to fast-track passage of 'Anti-Terror Bill'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
Duterte said immediate enactment of the bill is necessary "to address the urgent need to strengthen the law on anti-terrorism."...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Protesting is not terrorism – DND
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assured the people yesterday that protesters are not terrorists as he allayed fears over...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
DepEd seeks more funds for ‘blended’ learning
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Education officials have asked lawmakers to increase the budget of the education sector to support programs to be implemented...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Philippines targets higher-spending tourists
By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Philippines will be targeting higher-spending tourists as it moves forward under a new normal.
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Senate approves Bayanihan Act 2
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Senate last night approved on second reading a bill replacing Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act which...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
ABS-CBN’s Lopez confirms dual citizenship
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
ABS-CBN executive Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III yesterday confirmed that he has dual citizenship.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with