COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken April 22 shows residents of Brgy. Pasong Putik in Quezon City put out candles on the location where former soldier Winston Ragos was shot dead by the police. They call for justice.
News5/Camille Samonte, via Twitter
UN expert slams excessive use of force during virus lockdowns
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2020 - 7:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A United Nations human rights expert criticized governments across the globe that resort to excessive use of force while implementing emergency measures to help stem the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Agnes Callamard—UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions—said different COVID-19 measures enforced worldwide are resulting in an “increased state of systematic violence at the hands of the police.”

“For the last three months, I have been receiving alarming reports that demonstrate that people are more vulnerable to police violence in times of COVID-19. And those who are most vulnerable to it are people who are already living often at the margin and who are structurally vulnerable,” Callamard said in a webinar organized by Ecumenical Voice for Human Rights and Peace in the Philippines.

The UN expert stressed that emergency measures in the Philippines could encourage law enforcement agencies—which had history of abuses—to resort to excessive use of force.

“Of course, in a country like the Philippines and many other countries, law enforcement is already acting beyond international law, beyond standard allowing for the use of force. You can only imagine what those additional powers under a state of emergency are,” Callamard said.

The Philippines has been under a state of public health emergency since early March and a state of national emergency since September 2016. Since the declaration, there has been a heightened presence of uniformed personnel to implement strict quarantines such as restrictions on movement and curfews.

In April, Winston Ragos, a retired soldier who figured in a confrontation with police oover supposed quarantine violations, was shot dead by a police officer , allegedly in self-defense, in Quezon City. The Philippine National Police operational procedures prohibit the excessive use of force during operations.

“Even in a state of emergency, the right to life cannot be derogated,” Callamard said.

Beginning Monday, the country’s lockdown—one of the longest in the world—will be eased further with outbreak epicenter Metro Manila and other areas at high risk of virus transmission shifting to general community quarantine.

READ: 'By the book': A look at quarantine incidents and police operational procedures

UN report

The online forum came ahead of the report of the UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights on the human rights situation in the Philippines pursuant to a resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council last year. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is expected to present her findings to the council this month.

“We do need a strong response from the Human Rights Council and for this to happen, of course we need a strong report from the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights,” Callamard said.

“We as special rapporteurs will do everything we can to ensure the report is strong and well captured in the Human Rights Council. But it is important that in doing so, we are fully backed up and supported by the supporters from the Philippines, voices who can balance the disinformation and the propaganda coming out of the government,” she added.

The UN rapporteur said that while the preliminary examination into President Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged crimes against humanity initiated by the International Criminal Court is “taking too long,” she is hoping that the report to be presented by Bachelet will have an impact on the next step of the Hague-based tribunal.

A preliminary examination is not the same as a preliminary investigation and is chiefly concerned with evaluating whether the ICC has jurisdiction over the allegations.

“I suspect that the OHCHR report that will be released will matter in terms of impacting somehow of the determination of the next step. Not in terms of evidence that will be provided, but in terms of demonstrating that there is community interest to address the situation in the Philippines,” Callamard said.

Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the ICC earlier said her office is seeking to finalize its preliminary examination into the alleged extrajudicial killings linked with Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown this year.

Latest government figures put the number of alleged drug personalities killed in the war on drugs at 5,601. But the figure is significantly lower than the estimates by human rights watchdog of as many as 27,000.

AGNES CALLAMARD HUMAN RIGHTS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CAB to airlines: Cancel domestic flights
By Gilbert Bayoran | 7 hours ago
The Civil Aeronautics Board has advised airline companies to cancel the resumption of their flights starting today.
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands may be sidelined by implementation of Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act
14 hours ago
Hundreds, if not thousands, of motorcycle riders may have to stay off the road when Republic Act 11235 — a law said...
Headlines
fbfb
Quarantine passes not required in GCQ
By Emmanuel Tupas | 7 hours ago
Quarantine passes are no longer required under the general community quarantine but local government units can still impose...
Headlines
fbfb
783 murders recorded during quarantine
By Emmanuel Tupas | 7 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has documented 783 murder cases or an average of 10 killings a day in the country during the...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Government should uphold law on quarantine breaches’
By Louella Desiderio | 7 hours ago
Eight business groups are calling on government leaders to uphold the rule of law during the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
7 hours ago
Senate to pass Bayanihan, CITIRA bills this week
By Paolo Romero | 7 hours ago
The Senate may be able to pass the proposed extension of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and other...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
LPG prices move slightly
By Danessa Rivera | 7 hours ago
Prices of cooking gas and auto liquefied petroleum gas will move slightly starting today.
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
100,000 OFWs await repatriation — DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 7 hours ago
Almost 100,000 overseas Filipino workers are awaiting repatriation from various countries abroad, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
‘Be vigilant, continue testing’ under GCQ
By Louella Desiderio | 7 hours ago
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is urging the private sector to be more vigilant...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Pag-Ibig backs Balik Probinsya
By Paolo Romero | 7 hours ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund has expressed support for the government’s Balik Probinsya, Bagong...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with