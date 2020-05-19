Philippines sees 224 more COVID-19 cases as total hits 12,942

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 4:36 p.m.) — The number of coronavirus infections in the Philippines rose to 12,942 Tuesday after the Department of Health reported 224 new COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health said 78% of the newly-recorded infections nationwide were logged in Metro Manila, which is now under a more relaxed enhanced community quarantine after a two-month lockdown.

Seven percent of the additional infections were detected in Central Visayas, which includes Cebu City and Mandaue City—the only areas that remain under enhanced community quarantine. Meanwhile, 15% of the new cases were spread out across the country.

DOH also reported that 114 more have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients who have survived the illness to 2,843.

But the agency recorded six additional deaths. The nation’s fatality count stood at 837.

Some 207,823 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the country as of May 15. A target of 30,000 tests per day has been set for the end of the month.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is eyeing to test 1.5% to 2% of the country’s almost 110 million residents as he stressed that it would be “physically impossible” to test everyone in the Philippines.

“What what we’re doing is trying to follow the best examples that we have. Right now, we’re trying to follow the footsteps of South Korea and that’s why the goal is to test 1.5 to 2 percent of the total population,” he said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

Virus hotspot Metro Manila, and Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Zambales were placed under modified ECQ that allowed more industries and sectors to open.

Areas classified as low risk and moderate risk, meanwhile, were placed under general community quarantine.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 318,303 people out of the more than 4.7 million infected around the world since its emergence in China late last year.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Monday the pandemic should serve as a “wake-up call” to countries, which must be more united in responding to the health crisis.

“We have seen some solidarity, but very little unity in our response to COVID-19. Different countries have followed different, sometimes contradictory strategies and we are all paying a heavy price,” he said.