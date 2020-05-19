Philippines sees 224 more COVID-19 cases as total hits 12,942

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 4:36 p.m.) — The number of coronavirus infections in the Philippines rose to 12,942 Tuesday after the Department of Health reported 224 new COVID-19 cases.
The Department of Health said 78% of the newly-recorded infections nationwide were logged in Metro Manila, which is now under a more relaxed enhanced community quarantine after a two-month lockdown.
Seven percent of the additional infections were detected in Central Visayas, which includes Cebu City and Mandaue City—the only areas that remain under enhanced community quarantine. Meanwhile, 15% of the new cases were spread out across the country.
DOH also reported that 114 more have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients who have survived the illness to 2,843.
But the agency recorded six additional deaths. The nation’s fatality count stood at 837.
Some 207,823 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the country as of May 15. A target of 30,000 tests per day has been set for the end of the month.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is eyeing to test 1.5% to 2% of the country’s almost 110 million residents as he stressed that it would be “physically impossible” to test everyone in the Philippines.
“What what we’re doing is trying to follow the best examples that we have. Right now, we’re trying to follow the footsteps of South Korea and that’s why the goal is to test 1.5 to 2 percent of the total population,” he said in an interview on CNN Philippines.
Virus hotspot Metro Manila, and Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Zambales were placed under modified ECQ that allowed more industries and sectors to open.
Areas classified as low risk and moderate risk, meanwhile, were placed under general community quarantine.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed 318,303 people out of the more than 4.7 million infected around the world since its emergence in China late last year.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Monday the pandemic should serve as a “wake-up call” to countries, which must be more united in responding to the health crisis.
“We have seen some solidarity, but very little unity in our response to COVID-19. Different countries have followed different, sometimes contradictory strategies and we are all paying a heavy price,” he said.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 316,333 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Monday.
At least 4,759,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,711,900 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
The Department of Health reports an additional 205 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 12,718.
The total number of recoveries is now at 2,729 after the DOH recorded 94 new recoveries.
Meanwhile, the national death toll stands at 831 with seven new deaths.
South Africa reports 1,160 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise since the first case was recorded in March, data released by the health ministry showed.
The new numbers take the cumulative tally to 15,515 with the touristic Western Cape province accounting for nearly 60 percent of the national figures. The numbers of fatalities rose by three to 263. — AFP
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 313,611 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.
At least 4,680,700 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,670,100 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
