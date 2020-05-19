COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A health worker takes a swab of a woman in San Juan City on this May 6, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Palace: Government’s goal is to test 1.5-2% of population for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is eyeing to test 1.5-2% of its almost 110 million population for the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said as it stressed that it would be “physically impossible” to test everyone in the country, a feat that those calling for mass testing are not expecting the government to do.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said this Tuesday following criticisms that the government does not have a plan for mass testing and that it leaves such efforts to the private sector.

In an interview on CNN Philippines, Roque said that no country will test 100% of its population.

“What what we’re doing is trying to follow the best examples that we have. Right now, we’re trying to follow the footsteps of South Korea and that’s why the goal is to test 1.5 to 2 percent of the total population,” he said

The government’s target will be between 1.65 million and 2.2 million individuals who will be tested for COVID-19. According to the latest data of the Department of Health, only 207,823 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the country.

The Philippines currently has 30 licensed laboratories across the archipelago, which can process some 11,000 polymerase chain reaction-based tests per day, DOH said.

A target of 30,000 tests per day has been set for the end of May.

‘Expanded targeted testing’

Roque also said that “expanded targeted testing” is a better term to describe the government’s testing efforts, claiming that it is wrong to use the term “mass testing”—a term that he himself used in a press briefing on Monday.

“There is no perfect formula. We only need to follow the global benchmark and build capacity to test broadly and swiftly,” he said in English and Filipino.

Under the government’s testing protocol, people who experience symptoms of COVID-19, those returning from overseas, all close contacts of those persons and those whose rapid antibody test results yielded positive need to undergo PCR-based tests.

The presidential spokesperson also denied that the government is passing the responsibility of testing its citizens to the private sector.

“The government is not leaving expanded testing to the private sector. We are partners with the private sector in this,” Roque said.

In his press briefing on Monday, Roque said the government acknowledges "the initiative of the private sector in buying rapid test kits to test their employees."

Widespread testing is crucial in the fight of virus-hit countries such as South Korea as it allows authorities to isolate and treat infected people.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Escaped’ OFW found, tests positive for COVID-19
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
An overseas Filipino worker, who escaped from a quarantine facility and was later found positive for coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH allots P18 million for clinical trials of flu drug Avigan
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said three sites have been identified for Avigan trials on 80 to 100 patients.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace sees spike in COVID-19 cases
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang is expecting a spike in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases because of the failure of some people...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Pa can fly home as President’
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
In Davao City, presidential daughter and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said yesterday her father has every right to fly home to...
Headlines
fbfb
Gasoline prices up P1.25; diesel higher by 55¢
By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Oil companies are raising pump prices anew this week amid higher global prices as businesses reopen.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Teacher who tweeted about 'reward' for Duterte's killing posts bail
By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 minutes ago
Public school teacher Ronnel Mas, who tweeted that he was offering a reward for President Rodrigo Duterte's killing, has...
Headlines
fbfb
58 minutes ago
Philippines sees 224 more COVID-19 cases as total hits 12,942
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 58 minutes ago
The Department of Health said 78% of the newly-recorded infections nationwide were logged in Metro Manila, which is now...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
NBI arrests internet personality Francis Leo Marcos
1 hour ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested internet personality Francis Leo Marcos over violation of the optometry...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Sub judice' not valid ground to skip congressional hearing, Pangilinan says
2 hours ago
“Using such a reason that there is a pending case to evade or avoid a congressional hearing is unacceptable,”...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Fewer medical workers getting COVID-19 but fear, lack of testing and PPEs remain
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Medical workers are still afraid and feel they are poorly protected three months into the COVID-19 health crisis, healthcare...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with