COVID-19 cases exceed 12,000 as ‘Ambo’ tears through virus-hit Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:01 p.m.) — Health authorities reported 215 new COVID-19 infections Friday as Severe Tropical Storm Ambo (international name: Vongfong) continued to batter the virus-stricken Philippines.

Sixty-seven percent of the new cases were recorded in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, which is near the areas along the storm’s forecast path. Central Visayas—where virus hotspot

Cebu City is located—only accounted for 1% of the additional cases, while 32% of the new infections were spread out across the archipelago.

To date, 12,091 people have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Philippines, the Department of Health said.

The DOH added that the total number of COVID-19 survivors reached 2,460 with the addition of 123 patients who have recovered from the respiratory illness. Total recoveries accounted for 20% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But 16 more succumbed to the respiratory disease, raising the death toll to 806.

Although it weakened, “Ambo” continued to lash parts of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rains after tearing through Eastern Visayas on Thursday.

It forced tens of thousands to flee their homes and seek refuge in temporary shelters, raising concerns on the enforcement of physical distancing and other health protocols that are supposed to guard people against the virus.

The national government will begin easing quarantine measures in the Philippines on Saturday after most of the country had been placed under virus lockdowns for two months.

The new coronavirus first emerged in China late last year and has since killed 302,418 people out of the 4.4 million infected worldwide.