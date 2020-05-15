COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Residents carrying their belongings and wearing face masks, arrive at a school compound serving as temporary shelter in Sorsogon town, Bicol region, south of Manila on May 14, 2020, as Typhoon Vongfong approaches.
AFP/Sharbyn Sayat
COVID-19 cases exceed 12,000 as ‘Ambo’ tears through virus-hit Philippines
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:01 p.m.) — Health authorities reported 215 new COVID-19 infections Friday as Severe Tropical Storm Ambo (international name: Vongfong) continued to batter the virus-stricken Philippines. 

Sixty-seven percent of the new cases were recorded in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, which is near the areas along the storm’s forecast path. Central Visayas—where virus hotspot

Cebu City is located—only accounted for 1% of the additional cases, while 32% of the new infections were spread out across the archipelago. 

To date, 12,091 people have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Philippines, the Department of Health said. 

The DOH added that the total number of COVID-19 survivors reached 2,460 with the addition of 123 patients who have recovered from the respiratory illness. Total recoveries accounted for 20% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But 16 more succumbed to the respiratory disease, raising the death toll to 806. 

Although it weakened, “Ambo” continued to lash parts of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rains after tearing through Eastern Visayas on Thursday. 

It forced tens of thousands to flee their homes and seek refuge in temporary shelters, raising concerns on the enforcement of physical distancing and other health protocols that are supposed to guard people against the virus. 

The national government will begin easing quarantine measures in the Philippines on Saturday after most of the country had been placed under virus lockdowns for two months. 

The new coronavirus first emerged in China late last year and has since killed 302,418 people out of the 4.4 million infected worldwide. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
6 areas in Luzon under Signal No. 3 as ‘Ambo’ crashes into land for sixth time
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
(Updated) PAGASA said “Ambo” crashed into San Andres town in Quezon at 7:45 a.m. It previously made landfalls...
Headlines
fbfb
Former lawmaker Tessie Aquino-Oreta passes away
8 hours ago
Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta said his mother passed away late Thursday evening.
Headlines
fbfb
Country under GCQ except Metro Manila, 2 others
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
The country will be under less restrictive general community quarantine (GCQ) except for Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ OKs inciting to sedition charge vs teacher who offered bounty for Duterte's slay
6 hours ago
A charge of Inciting to Sedition in relation to the Cybercrime law will be filed before a Zambales court early next week,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Business that can't provide rides for employees should stay closed during MECQ
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
"It's a policy decision. We want to restart the economy but not at the expense of having a second wave," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Greenpeace asks gov’t to put climate action, vulnerable sectors at core of COVID-19 recovery plans
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The call of the Greenpeace Philippines comes as the threat of COVID-19 overlaps with Severe Tropical Storm Ambo (international...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Courts in GCQ physically open, but walk-in requests prohibited
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Courts in the areas placed under General Community Quarantine—or where health protocols have been eased—will be...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Eight women prisoners recover from COVID-19, BuCor says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
They will undergo another PCR test before they will be brought back to their detention cells at the CIW, BuCor added.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Typhoon Ambo forces 140,000 from homes in virus-hit Philippines
5 hours ago
Over 140,000 people were forced into cramped shelters as a powerful typhoon hammered the Philippines on Friday, compounding...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Ambo causes evacuation ‘nightmare’
By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Powerful Typhoon Ambo made landfall at around 12:15 p.m. yesterday in San Policarpio, Eastern Samar, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with