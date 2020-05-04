COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate President Vicente Sotto III formally opens Monday’s session, May 4, 2020, after a two-month break.
Senate PRIB/Henzberg Austria
Senate adopts resolution on teleconferencing amid COVID-19 crisis
(Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Monday amended its rules to allow the conduct of teleconferencing for its sessions, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of stringent measures to curb its spread.

Fifteen senators were physically present at the resumption of Congress session on Monday, May 4.

In the session, the senators adopted Resolution No. 372 to allow them to join sessions through teleconferencing during national emergencies, which may be determined by the Senate.

Fifteen senators, led by Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, filed the resolution on April 27 seeking to amend Senate Rule 11 Section 22 and Rule 14, section 41.

It seeks to allow the conduct of committee meetings or hearings “through teleconference, video conference or other reliable forms or remote or electronic means, using appropriate information and communications technology systems in case when there is force majeure or occurrence of an emergency which may prevent the senators from physically attending the committee meetings or hearings.”

The following senators were physically present at the session:

  • Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III
  • Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto
  • Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri
  • Sen. Nancy Binay
  • Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa
  • Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian
  • Sen. Christopher “Bong”Go
  • Sen. Richard Gordon
  • Sen. Panfilo Lacson
  • Sen. Lito Lapid
  • Sen. Manny Pacquiao
  • Sen. Grace Poe
  • Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.
  • Sen. Francis Tolentino
  • Sen. Joel Villanueva

Other lawmakers joined the session “virtually.”

Sen. Leila De Lima, who is detained at the police headquarters for drug charges, was not allowed to join the session.

The teleconferencing sessions will not apply to Senate committee inquiries in aid of legislation, Sotto said, noting a separate resolution was filed for such hearings.

Before it held its session, the Senate subjected 500 of its workers to rapid test for COVID-19 where at least 14 tested positive. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Paolo Romero

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
10 hours ago
Headlines
ABS-CBN legislative franchise expires May 4
7 hours ago
There are at least 11 bills on the network’s franchise renewal pending before the House of Representatives’ legislative...
Headlines
fbfb
GCQ likely for Metro Manila after May 15 – DILG
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday expressed optimism that Metro Manila would be able to shift...
Headlines
fbfb
PEZA: POGOs are not BPOs
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
While the government has allowed Philippine offshore gaming operators to reopen after classifying them as business process...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines suspends inbound commercial flights
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The government has suspended inbound commercial international flights to the country for one week to help further mitigate...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
53 minutes ago
14 more health workers in Philippines test positive for COVID-19
53 minutes ago
Nearly 19% of the country’s confirmed cases are healthcare workers.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace: Regardless of what outsourcing industry group says, POGOs are BPOs
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government has exempted BPO firms from quarantine restrictions but they are required to observe social distancing and...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
BMP: Why release Jinggoy but keep other ECQ 'violators' in jail?
1 hour ago
If police will let other quarantine violators such as former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada walk free, then political prisoners and...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 recoveries in Philippines surge to 1,315 with biggest daily rise
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
More than 247,000 people have been killed and 3.5 million infection worldwide by the virus that originated in Wuhan, China...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Guevarra stands firm: Broadcast companies may operate pending franchise renewal
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“The DOJ stands by its position that there is sufficient equitable basis to allow broadcast entities to continue operating...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with