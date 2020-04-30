COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Photo shows Senator Leila De Lima.
Leila de Lima/Facebook
De Lima slams 'foul, unfair' exclusion from virtual Senate sessions
(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 4:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila De Lima denounced the Senate leadership’s decision to exclude her from participating in the chamber’s virtual session, calling it “foul and unfair.”

“This is petty politics,” the detained lawmaker said in a statement Thursday.

Senators filed a resolution seeking to amend Senate rules to allow teleconferencing in conducting legislative proceedings amid the novel coronavirus crisis, which prompted the government to prohibit mass gatherings.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III told Rappler that De Lima—who has been detained since February 2017—may not be able to participate in virtual sessions because she remains under the jurisdiction of the courts and the Philippine National Police.

De Lima, a former Justice secretary, said Sotto’s statement is “completely and absolutely misinformed.”

“The ruling of the Supreme Court on this matter is clear. The only limitation brought about by my detention is my mobility and ability to travel. As long as I stay in my detention center, there is nothing that prevents me from performing my job as a duly-elected senator. The jurisdiction of the court is not affected by my participation in Senate hearings via electronic means,” De Lima said.

In August last year, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Sen. Panfilo Lacson filed a resolution seeking to allow their detained colleague to participate in the chamber’s plenary sessions through teleconferencing. They argued that De Lima “has the mandate to participate in the lawmaking process and deliberators of proposed legislation.”

“I reckon that if I were not a member of the opposition there would have been no ifs and buts in allowing me to participate remotely, just like everybody else, under the proposed new rules,” De Lima said.

“If my colleagues really believe in the role of the Senate in our democracy, I should be allowed to participate regardless of my political affiliation and views,” she added.

De Lima has been detained since Feb. 24, 2017 for allegedly having a hand in the proliferation of drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison during her stint as Justice chief. She has vehemently denied the allegation, saying the charges were prompted by her criticism of the Duterte administration.

Congress is set to resume session on May 4. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

