People stand on designated spots to maintain social distancing at a market during a government imposed enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on April 21, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Gov't revises list of areas under enhanced community quarantine until May 15
(Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang announced Tuesday the updated list of areas that will remain under enhanced community quarantine from May 1 to 15.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the enhanced community quarantine will be prolonged in the following areas for two weeks:

  • Metro Manila
  • Central Luzon, except Aurora
  • Calabarzon
  • Pangasinan
  • Benguet, including Baguio City
  • Iloilo
  • Cebu, including Cebu City
  • Davao City

Areas not included in the list—which are deemed “moderate- and low-risk”—will be placed under general community quarantine or the new normal. A more relaxed set of guidelines such as resumption of public transportation at reduced capacity and opening of some industries will be enforced in these localities.

The government’s coronavirus task force initially included Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Albay and Catanduanes in the list of areas under enhanced community quarantine..

The provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro were also included in the initial list but were subject to rechecking.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte extended the lockdown of Metro Manila and high-risk other areas in the country by two weeks to further slow down the spread of the new coronavirus.

The new coronavirus has already infected 7,777 people in the Philippines. Of the number, 511 have died, while 932 have recovered. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

