COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 7,777 with 932 recoveries

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:19 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded 198 more novel coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said Monday.
The country now has total confirmed infections of 7,777, with 511 fatalities.
For the second day in a row, the DOH reported 70 new recoveries. This pushed to 932 the total number of patients who have survived the severe respiratory disease.
Coronavirus cases remain largely concentrated in Metro Manila, with the capital region accounting to around 68% of the nation’s confirmed infections.
Meanwhile, there are 1,650 cases in the rest of Luzon, 579 cases in Visayas and 177 cases in Mindanao. Some 39 cases are still being validated.
To date, 80,015 people in the country have been tested since late January.
Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte extended the lockdown imposed over Metro Manila and other parts of the country by two weeks to further quell the spread of the virus.
The number of virus infections worldwide has approached three million since the pathogen surfaced in China late last year. The global coronavirus death toll, meanwhile, reached 206,544.
The United Nations launched a global push for a vaccine to defeat the coronavirus pandemic
“A world free of COVID-19 requires the most massive public health effort in history,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. — with report from Agence France-Presse
The United States records 1,330 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.
The country now has an overall death toll of 54,841, with 964,937 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Monday).
The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths. — AFP
The new coronavirus has claimed at least 204,696 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.
More than 2,929,630 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 797,800 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to his official London residence after spending more than two weeks recovering from a coronavirus infection, his office says.
"I can confirm that the prime minister has returned to Downing Street," an official told AFP. Johnson will resume his duties on Monday after recovering at his country residence. — AFP
Italy reports its lowest coronavirus death toll in over a month on Sunday as the government prepared to announce a gradual easing of the country's lockdown.
The 260 daily fatalities reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 14. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 26,644 — second only to the United States. — AFP
Beijing has banned "uncivilized" behavior such as not covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, the city government says Sunday, in a new set of regulations to improve public hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The laws aim to promote "civilized behavior" and relate to combating the pandemic which has infected more than 82,000 in China alone.
Rulebreakers will be slapped with fines for offenses including not wearing a mask in public when ill, the municipal government says on its website.
The laws also require public places to set up one meter distance markers and to provide communal chopsticks and serving spoons for shared meals.
Citizens must also "dress neatly" in public and not go shirtless — an apparent reference to the so-called "Beijing bikini" practice where men roll T-shirts up to expose their stomachs in hot weather. — AFP
