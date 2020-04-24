COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo from Pixabay shows a coconut. DOST Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña said clinical trials of virgin coconut oil aim to see if it could speed up the recovery of people infected with the new coronavirus.
Pixabay via Sergio01
Philippines to test if virgin coconut oil can aid recovery of COVID-19 patients
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 2:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will soon start looking into the possible effects of virgin coconut oil on patients who have contracted coronavirus disease, the Department of Science and Technology said Friday.

DOST Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña said clinical trials of virgin coconut oil aim to see if it could speed up the recovery of people infected with the new coronavirus. Patients in the Philippine General Hospital in Manila and the Santa Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna will join the clinical trial.

“Naibigay na sa atin kahapon ang approval ng ethics committee at handa na iimplement,” Fortunato Dela Peña said in Laging Handa briefing.

(We have received the approval of ethics committee and we are ready to implement.)

Those who would give their consents to participate in the clinical trials will take VCO of part of their everyday diet to assess whether they would recover faster than those who do not consume the oil.

“Malaking bagay po kung makikita na nakakapagpabilis ng recovery ito dahil abundant ito dito sa atin at affordable,” the DOST chief said.

(It would be beneficial if this can really speed up the recovery of patients because the oil is abundant in the country and affordable, too.)

Dela Peña said if the clinical trials become successful, the agency is hoping that the virgin coconut oil would be cleared by the country’s Food and Drug Administration as health supplement for people infected with COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said that while there is no vaccine and specific medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19, those who infected with the new coronavirus should receive care to relieve symptoms.

The novel coronavirus has already infected 6,981 people in the country. Of the number, 722 have recovered, while 462 have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Luzon quarantine could look like after April 30, according to UP experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here’s what researchers from the University of the Philippines have recommended to give you an idea of what the coming...
Headlines
fbfb
Nograles out, Roque in as IATF spokesman
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles has been eased out as spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
4 days ago
Headlines
High-risk COVID-19 areas face ECQ extension
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Only in areas with “high risk” of coronavirus disease 2019 spread will the enhanced community quarantine continue...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Homicide complaint filed against cop who shot ex-soldier Ragos
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
(Updated) Police have a filed homicide complaint against MSgt. Daniel Florendo who fatally shot former soldier Winston Ragos...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DepEd to present school opening recommendation to COVID-19 task force in May
4 hours ago
(Update 1, 1:37 p.m.) The Department of Education will present its recommendation on the opening of the next school year...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Duterte warns of martial law declaration if NPA attacks continue
5 hours ago
Duterte said he is notifying the military and the police that he “might declare martial law,” citing a recent...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
General community quarantine to be implemented in moderate, low-risk areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
(Update 2, 10:23 a.m.) The general community quarantine will start on May 1.
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Metro Manila, Calabarzon among areas to remain in enhanced quarantine until May 15
7 hours ago
(2nd update) The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases recommended a second extension...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with