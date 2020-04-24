Philippines to test if virgin coconut oil can aid recovery of COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will soon start looking into the possible effects of virgin coconut oil on patients who have contracted coronavirus disease, the Department of Science and Technology said Friday.

DOST Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña said clinical trials of virgin coconut oil aim to see if it could speed up the recovery of people infected with the new coronavirus. Patients in the Philippine General Hospital in Manila and the Santa Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna will join the clinical trial.

“Naibigay na sa atin kahapon ang approval ng ethics committee at handa na iimplement,” Fortunato Dela Peña said in Laging Handa briefing.

(We have received the approval of ethics committee and we are ready to implement.)

Those who would give their consents to participate in the clinical trials will take VCO of part of their everyday diet to assess whether they would recover faster than those who do not consume the oil.

“Malaking bagay po kung makikita na nakakapagpabilis ng recovery ito dahil abundant ito dito sa atin at affordable,” the DOST chief said.

(It would be beneficial if this can really speed up the recovery of patients because the oil is abundant in the country and affordable, too.)

Dela Peña said if the clinical trials become successful, the agency is hoping that the virgin coconut oil would be cleared by the country’s Food and Drug Administration as health supplement for people infected with COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said that while there is no vaccine and specific medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19, those who infected with the new coronavirus should receive care to relieve symptoms.

The novel coronavirus has already infected 6,981 people in the country. Of the number, 722 have recovered, while 462 have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico