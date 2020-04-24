General community quarantine to be implemented in moderate, low-risk areas

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 10:23 a.m.) — The national government on Friday declared that areas which are considered moderate and low-risk in the spread of the novel coronavirus will be placed under general community quarantine.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the government’s coronavirus task force to continue the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, provinces of Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, islands of Mindoro, Cebu, Panay Islands and Davao City.

“Ang lahat ng probinsya na di mananatili ang ECQ ay mapapasama sa new normal na tinatawag na general community quarantine,” Roque said.

A general community quarantine, which will begin on May 1, is less stringent form of the lockdown currently imposed in Metro Manila.

The moderate-risk provinces are identified as the following:

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Davao Del Sur

Davao Oriental

Sultan Kudarat

Lanao Del Sur

Meanwhile, the low-risk areas are as follows:

Apayao

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Kalinga

Ilocos Sur

Batanes

Quirino

Aurora

Palawan

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Masbate

Sorsogon

Guimaras

Bohol

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Southern Leyte

Zamboanga Del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Davao Occidental

Sarangani

Agusan Del Sur

Dinagat Island

Surigao Del Norte

Surigao Del Sur

Agusan Del Norte

Basilan

Sulu

The following are considered moderate risk areas but will be subject to evaluation whether to implement enhanced community quarantine or enforce general community quarantine:

Abra

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Marinduque

Camarines Sur

Aklan

Capiz

Samar

Western Samar

Zamboanga Del Sur

Lanao Del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Maguindanao

The IATF recommended that the national government may consider the reprioritization of the Social Amelioration Program toward residents of areas placed under ECQ.

The following will be the “new normal” in areas placed under GCQ:

Movement of people: Movement is restricted under a general quarantine workers and sectors in categories I, II and III are allowed to physically report for work in phases.

The general population may go out of their residences to acquire basic necessities. But those who with ages under 20 years old and those 60 year old and above—considered at high risk in contracting the disease—shall remain inside their homes.

Local government units are allowed to enforce curfew at night for non-workers.

Trade and commerce: Non-leisure stores in malls and shopping centers may partially open

Airports and seaports may operate to allow “unhampered movement of goods.”

Education: Higher education institutions may continue classes to finish the academic year and issue credentials to students

Government projects: Priority and essential construction projects may resume

The novel coronavirus has already infected 6,981 people in the Philippines, including 462 deaths and 722 recoveries.