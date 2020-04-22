COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Medical workers screen patients for possible COVID-19 before admission at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City on April 18, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
1,062 health workers in Philippines infected with COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 1,062 healthcare workers in the Philippines had been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Healthcare workers accounted for around 16% of the country’s confirmed infections, which stood at 6,710 as of Wednesday.

Of the number, 422 are doctors, 386 are nurses, 30 are medical technologists, 21 are radiologic technologists and 51 are nursing assistants. The remaining 152 individuals are either barangay health workers or frontline administrative personnel.

Twenty-six frontline medical workers had died or nearly 6% of the total 446 deaths recorded as of Wednesday.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said the rate of infection among healthcare workers in the Philippines is higher than the two to three percent of medical workers infected in the region.

“It’s a bit worrisome,” Abdi Mahamud, WHO-Western Pacific Region COVID-19 incident manager, said as he described that the Philippines is “a bit of an outlier.”

“[We are] working very closely with ministers of health to determine reasons why the Philippines has high percentage among infected healthcare workers,” he said.

More than 2.5 million people across the globe have now contracted the new coronavirus. Of the figure, 177,496 have died. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suspect in Atio Castillo hazing case requests temporary release
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"I'm very sure na gagamitin nila 'yung issue...'yung opportunity na 'to as a way for them to parang circumvent 'yung denial...
Headlines
fbfb
Israeli firm finds COVID-19 cure from placenta
19 hours ago
A placenta-based cell therapy formulated by an Israeli therapeutic company has been found to have totally cured six critically...
Headlines
fbfb
No total lockdown; Duterte decides on ECQ tomorrow
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
With the end of the enhanced community quarantine just eight days away, expect no total lockdown to follow, presidential spokesman...
Headlines
fbfb
UP refutes reports on stranded construction workers who resorted to picking fruits, eating stray animals
7 hours ago
“The OVCPD also inspected their supply room, which contained three sacks of rice (25 kilograms each) and canned goods...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief defends Taguig condo incident: I stand by my commanders
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"I trust my commanders because the chief of [NCR] police ruled that it is regular and he is supported by the regional director,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
DILG orders 29 barangay chiefs to explain failure to enforce quarantine guidelines
35 minutes ago
The barangay chiefs were given 48 hours to explain why they should not be slapped with administrative complaints for failure...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOJ eases rules for pardon, executive clemency in time of COVID-19 pandemic
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Under the interim rules, parole or executive clemency review of inmates who are elderly, sickly or suffering with terminal,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines registers 111 new virus infections, 39 additional recoveries
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The DOH on Tuesday said it now takes five days for the confirmed COVID-19 cases to double—a “marked improvement”...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Gov't urged to ensure protection of fishers, farmers from impacts of COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The quarantine measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus has made it tough for farmers and fishers—among...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
RapidPass project for quarantine checkpoints turned over to agencies
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
"RapidPassPH will continue to receive updates and system improvements from DCTx as the country continues to implement different...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with