LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Inside the Philippines’ overcrowded prison facilities, 76 Bureau of Corrections inmates are placed under isolation for possible infection of the novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 300 lives in the country.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, file
DOJ needs one more week to look into release of low-risk offenders amid COVID-19 crisis
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 5:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice needs at least another week to study the proposal for the release of low-risk offenders to decongest penal facilities under the Bureau of Corrections amid COVID-19 crisis.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters in a message that the release of persons deprived of liberty considered as “low risk offenders” is “still under study.”

He explained: “The term ‘low-risk offenders may have reference to the gravity (or lack of gravity) of the offenses committed or charged, or it could refer to the general conduct shown by the person detained.”

Their release, Guevarra said is a “multi-faceted matter” where “the pros and cons have to be carefully evaluated.”

The Corrections bureau oversees the New Bilibid Prison, Correctional Insitution for Women and five other prison and penal farms across the country.

Inside its overcrowded penal facilities, there are 76 BuCor inmates and 81 personnel under isolation for possible infection of the novel coronavirus as of April 7, as stated in President Rodrigo Duterte’s report to Congress.

74 PDLs and 80 BuCor staff are considered persons under monitoring, while two PDLs and a BuCor personnel are deemed persons under investigation.

BuCor inmates may be released through GCTA, parole or executive clemency

Guevarra has earlier said that he asked the BuCor to expedite the processing of the release of sickly and elderly inmates even before COVID-19 broke out.

BuCor has yet to respond to Philstar.com’s query on how many PDLs have since been released.

The Justice chief explained that PDLs in BuCor facilities are those serving final judgment. “So they may be released either through [Good Conduct and Time Allowance], parole or executive clemency.

“All of which go through a process,” Guevarra said.

This means that the release of low risk offenders would also fall under the jurisdiction of the executive branch and need approval of Duterte, the Justice secretary added.

“It’s an act of grace that is vested in the chief executive,” he added.

Release of BJMP inmates would fall under court jurisdiction

Guevarra, meanwhile, said the decision of the Supreme Court on a pending petition of 22 inmates will cover those who are still facing trial.

This refers to detainees at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

The petitioners sought for the SC’s “compassion and protection of their right to life and health amid the COVID-19 pandemic” and asked that they may be released on humanitarian grounds.

The SC will meet on a full court session on Friday. Reports said the petition filed by PDLs is included on the meeting’s agenda.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese medical experts find Philippines at risk of inability to cut COVID-19 source
7 hours ago
A week after arriving in the Philippines, the 12-member Chinese medical expert team found that the country is facing a risk...
Headlines
fbfb
UP experts recommend modified community quarantine after Luzon-wide lockdown ends
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
While it appeared successful, the Luzon-wide lockdown may not sustainable if implemented over the long run, data scientists...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to lift Luzon quarantine once COVID-19 antibody cure is available
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, which has slowed down economic activity and has sidelined thousands of workers,...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG issues show cause orders to 3 governors, 2 mayors for violating quarantine rules
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The officials were given 48 hours from receipt to submit a written explanation stating why administrative cases should not...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
COVID-19 task force assures Filipinos of enough supply amid Luzon quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government Wednesday assured the public that Luzon would have enough power, water and food supply while it is under...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
POGOs to resume ops post-lockdown amid task force meetings delay
2 hours ago
“We have not thought of a policy review as we are focused on addressing workers affected by the COVID pandemic and also...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
UP develops software to allow isolated PGH COVID-19 patients to talk to loved ones
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
“COVID-19 patients are not just numbers or statistics. They are people who are loved and who love their families. They...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Cops to impose stricter screening at checkpoints as more vehicles ply roads
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
This comes after heavy traffic along South Luzon Expressway, EDSA and other major thoroughfares in Metro Manila was reported,...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Duterte OKs P51 billion wage subsidy for middle class
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has approved a P50.8-billion wage subsidy program for around 3.4 million middle class workers whose jobs...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with