Recoveries exceed 500 in Philippines as COVID-19 cases breach 6,000 mark

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 209 more local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the official tally to 6,087 from the previous count of 5,878.

29 new COVID-19 survivors were announced, bringing the total recovery count to 516.

Over the past week, the Philippines saw the most coronavirus recoveries so far with 359 of the 516 total recoveries only recorded since Sunday.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 death toll now stands at 397 after the Health department announced 10 new fatalities.

The quarantine of Luzon was extended until April 30, with only essential workers and people buying necessities or medicine allowed to go outside their homes.

Over 2.07 million cases of COVID-19 including 139,378 deaths have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

More than half of humanity -- 4.5 billion people -- were confined to their homes, with evidence mounting of social distancing's success in slowing the pandemic. — with report from Agence France-Presse