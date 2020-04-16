FLAG asks Peralta to convene council with DOJ, DILG to decongest jails

MANILA, Philippines — The Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) asked Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta to convene a council with the Departments of Justice and the Interior and Local Government to lead in crafting policies in helping decongest our jails amid the COVID-19 crisis.
FLAG National Chair Chel Diokno and Metro Manila Coordinator Theodore Te wrote a letter to Peralta urging him to convene the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) which he leads, composed of teams from DOJ, DILG and other concerned agencies.
The lawyers’ group said that the inter-government branches council may take charge in creating an interim policy on jail decongestion by accounting for inmates profile—including their cases and health status—and other circumstances that may warrant their early release.
The council can “discuss the strategies and plans and ways forward on this and other related areas and also to consult with stakeholders such as the families of those inmates affected may provide a humane, helpful, and humanitarian approach towards jail decongestion and treatment of prisoners during this pandemic,” FLAG said.
FLAG noted that JSCC may tap Justice Zones in specific cities to “initially assess the profile of detainees within specific cities and any extenuating circumstances that may warrant either early release or humanitarian treatment.
Local offices of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Corrections, the Prosecutor’s Office and Executive Judge may also be mobilized for such.
BuCor is under the Justice department while BJMP is an attached agency of the DILG.
“Toward this end, may we respectfully request Your Honor to consider convening the JSCC to come up with a clear and coordinated plan and a strategic approach towards jail decongestion and humanitarian treatment during this pandemic,” they added.
Pending study, petition
The DOJ is currently studying a proposal for the release of low-risk offenders to decongest BuCor penal facilities.
Their release, Guevarra said is a “multi-faceted matter” where “the pros and cons have to be carefully evaluated.”
The Justice chief explained that inmates in BuCor facilities are those serving final judgment. “So they may be released either through [Good Conduct and Time Allowance], parole or executive clemency.
Guevarra, meanwhile, said the decision of the Supreme Court on a pending petition of 22 inmates will cover those who are still facing trial.
This refers to detainees at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.
The petitioners sought for the SC’s “compassion and protection of their right to life and health amid the COVID-19 pandemic” and asked that they may be released on humanitarian grounds.
The SC will meet on a full court session on Friday. Reports said the petition filed by persons deprived of liberty is included on the meeting’s agenda.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
State pension fund Government Service Insurance System announces that its members and pensioners nationwide may now apply for COVID-19 Emergency Loan program online.
“Under the GSIS Emergency Loan program, our members and pensioners may take out a P20,000-loan, which is payable in three years at only 6% interest per annum. The loan is covered by an insurance, which deems the loan fully paid in case of the borrower’s demise,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
The first set of results for targeted mass testing in Valenzuela City came back Wednesday, with two patients testing positive for COVID-19 and 18 turning out to be negative. The city says the two positive cases were repeated, verification tests on patients who had already previously tested positive.
"Valenzuela City ensures that both positive patients are being well-monitored. The first patient, a senior citizen with comorbidity, was immediately transferred to a hospital and the second patient, a frontliner from a private hospital outside the city, was transferred to an identified PUI facility of the City," the city's public information office says.
"House lockdowns were now removed on the 18 individuals who tested negative for COVID-19. Resources were also redeployed in some other areas, while Mayor REX assures of aggressive medical intervention on the identified positive COVID-19 cases having a clearer focus on resource allocation."
AirAsia Indonesia arranges a special flight from Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia to Manila to help the Philippine embassy’s repatriation mission of 101 Filipinos working in Indonesia.
The flight departed from Ahmad Yani International Airport in Semarang at 10:16 local time and landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila at 15:04 local time on AirAsia Indonesia Airbus A320-200 aircraft.
The Department of Education announces that the graduation and moving up rites in basic education for SY 2019-2020 throughout the country is postponed indefinitely.
This announcement comes after the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
"As per DO 02. s. 2020 and DM 42, s. 2020, schools, in consultation with the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) leadership, can decide to reschedule or forego the holding of the rites once the ECQ or localized community quarantine is lifted," DepEd says in an advisory.
Following the reported increase in the number of vehicles traveling along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police will strictly impose the policy on Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR).
Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the PNP-Highway Patrol Group was directed to inspect private vehicles to determine whether the driver and passengers to the list of APOR or not.
If the driver or any of the passengers is unauthorized, a ticket will be issued against private vehicles transporting unauthorized persons outside residence.
- Latest
- Trending