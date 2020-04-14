LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Inmates gather at the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa following clearing operations on October 28, 2019.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo
76 inmates in BuCor facilities isolated for suspected COVID-19 infection
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 11:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Inside the Philippines’ overcrowded prison facilities, 76 Bureau of Corrections inmates are placed under isolation for possible infection of the novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 300 lives in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte reported to the Congress that as of April 7, there are 74 Persons Deprived of Liberty and 80 BuCor personnel who are considered Persons Under Monitoring.

Until the Department of Health’s reclassification over the weekend, PUMs are those who are asymptomatic with travel history to countries with local transmission and may have had exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Duterte also said that there are two PDLs and one bureau personnel deemed Persons under Investigation or those who show symptoms of COVID-19 and had exposure to a confirmed case.

The DOH no longer uses these classification and adapted provisions from the World Health Organization’s interim guidance on global surveillance for COVID-19 which are: “suspect,” “probable” and “confirmed.”

“These PUMs and PUIs are being monitored for symptoms and have been isolated from the rest of prison facilities and have been isolated from the rest of the prison population in designated quarantine and isolation areas in various BuCor facilities,” Duterte told the Congress.

As additional measures to protect the inmates, the president said: “Temporary tents are being used for PDLs to decongest prison buildings at the [New Bilibid Prison] and a COVID-19 24-hour Monitoring Center has been established in the NBP Administration Building.”

The bureau has also coordinated with partner hospitals for transport of these PUMs and PUIs for medical treatment, Duterte added.

During a Senate hearing on Oct. 3, 2019, NBP hospital director Ernesto Tamayo said around 20% of maximum security inmates die every year mostly due to overcrowding, The STAR reported.

There are around 27,165 inmates at the maximum security area, which can only accommodate 6,435, for a congestion rate of 322%. 

Release of the sickly, elderly inmates

Calls for release of the elderly, ailing and vulnerable prisoners from several rights groups and Sen. Leila De Lima continue to mount as COVID-19 infections rise.

A group of inmates sought temporary release order from the Supreme Court last week, citing that the Philippines will record a staggering number of fatalities in our overcrowded prisons if the virus infects an inmate.

They sought for the SC’s “compassion and protection of their right to life and health amid the COVID-19 pandemic” and asked that they may be released on humanitarian grounds.

“Needless to say, the continued incarceration of petitioners who are sick and elderly would be a virtual death sentence,” their plea read.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development backed the Rep. Vicente Veloso (Leyte)’s proposal to create an ad hoc committee to “immediately evaluate the situation of all provincial, city and municipal jails and other detention facilities and to establish guidelines and procedures for the temporary release of qualified [PDLs] for humanitarian reasons.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, meanwhile, said his department asked the Corrections bureau to expedite the processing the release of sickly and elderly inmates even before the COVID-19 broke out.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NEW BILIBID PRISON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 13, 2020 - 10:12pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 13, 2020 - 10:12pm

Another baby, this time a 10-day-old girl, tests positive for the novel coronavirus in Lipa City, Batangas-based news website Filipino Connection reports.

Mayor Eric Africa says in a bulletin Monday that the baby, the city's 18th confirmed COVID-19 patient, is from Barangay Tipakan.

No further details were given except that the baby's mother tested negative for COVID-19.

This is the second baby infected by the novel coronavirus in the city. On April 9, a 23-day-old male baby died of the disease although health authorities only confirmed the infection after death. 

April 13, 2020 - 7:27pm

Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año says he has tested negative for COVID-19 but will remain in quarantine for at least another week, Superadyo dzBB reports.

He adds he still needs to take a confirmatory test for COVID-19 n April 22.

April 13, 2020 - 4:20pm

The Department of Health reports 284 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, raising the total number of cases in the country to 4,932.

The health department also announces 18 additional deaths, bringing the national toll to 315.

Meanwhile, 45 additional patients have recovered from the disease, which brings the total number of recoveries to 242.

April 13, 2020 - 8:44am

Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that she tested negative for coronavirus disease a week after confirming that she was infected with the deadly virus.

In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita Monday morning, Briones says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III texted her that she got a negative result.

"It seems like I had a death sentence but was pardoned at the last minute," Briones said in a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV.

April 12, 2020 - 10:22am

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will form "social distancing" teams composed of military and police personnel to enforce physical distancing at public markets.

This comes after reports over the weekend of people flocking to public markets over the weekend. Overcrowding increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission. 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID mass testing begins in Metro Manila today
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Mass testing for coronavirus disease 2019 infection begins today as scheduled, a day after Manila and Quezon City kicked off...
Headlines
fbfb
Tuguegarao pastor nabbed for holding Easter mass
By Raymund Catindig | 11 hours ago
A pastor and his followers including barangay officials were arrested for breaching the enhanced community quarantine to prevent...
Headlines
fbfb
Task Force studying selective quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government is studying a “selective quarantine” in Luzon, but it is still considering its impact on public...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators back sale of military assets for COVID fight
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senators backed yesterday suggestions to sell some idle military properties to help fund programs to address the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Harry Roque back as presidential spokesperson
23 hours ago
Lawyer Harry Roque is returning as the spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
DOH to hire 857 new health workers to help in COVID-19 fight
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 35 minutes ago
In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Department of Budget and Management approved the DOH’s...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte orders immediate purchase of rapid COVID-19 test kits
1 hour ago
In a late night speech Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he “will take the risk” and order the procurement...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
FULL TEXT: Duterte's April 13 talk to the people on COVID-19 pandemic
2 hours ago
I will start by saying to my countrymen I hope you had a very good ex --- I would say communion with God during Easter.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Roque returns, replaces Panelo as Duterte spokesman
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
He’s back.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
IATF wants health workers’ deployment ban lifted
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government policymaking body on the coronavirus disease 2019 has recommended the lifting of the deployment ban on health...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with