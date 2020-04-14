76 inmates in BuCor facilities isolated for suspected COVID-19 infection

MANILA, Philippines — Inside the Philippines’ overcrowded prison facilities, 76 Bureau of Corrections inmates are placed under isolation for possible infection of the novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 300 lives in the country.
President Rodrigo Duterte reported to the Congress that as of April 7, there are 74 Persons Deprived of Liberty and 80 BuCor personnel who are considered Persons Under Monitoring.
Until the Department of Health’s reclassification over the weekend, PUMs are those who are asymptomatic with travel history to countries with local transmission and may have had exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Duterte also said that there are two PDLs and one bureau personnel deemed Persons under Investigation or those who show symptoms of COVID-19 and had exposure to a confirmed case.
The DOH no longer uses these classification and adapted provisions from the World Health Organization’s interim guidance on global surveillance for COVID-19 which are: “suspect,” “probable” and “confirmed.”
“These PUMs and PUIs are being monitored for symptoms and have been isolated from the rest of prison facilities and have been isolated from the rest of the prison population in designated quarantine and isolation areas in various BuCor facilities,” Duterte told the Congress.
As additional measures to protect the inmates, the president said: “Temporary tents are being used for PDLs to decongest prison buildings at the [New Bilibid Prison] and a COVID-19 24-hour Monitoring Center has been established in the NBP Administration Building.”
The bureau has also coordinated with partner hospitals for transport of these PUMs and PUIs for medical treatment, Duterte added.
During a Senate hearing on Oct. 3, 2019, NBP hospital director Ernesto Tamayo said around 20% of maximum security inmates die every year mostly due to overcrowding, The STAR reported.
There are around 27,165 inmates at the maximum security area, which can only accommodate 6,435, for a congestion rate of 322%.
Release of the sickly, elderly inmates
Calls for release of the elderly, ailing and vulnerable prisoners from several rights groups and Sen. Leila De Lima continue to mount as COVID-19 infections rise.
A group of inmates sought temporary release order from the Supreme Court last week, citing that the Philippines will record a staggering number of fatalities in our overcrowded prisons if the virus infects an inmate.
They sought for the SC’s “compassion and protection of their right to life and health amid the COVID-19 pandemic” and asked that they may be released on humanitarian grounds.
“Needless to say, the continued incarceration of petitioners who are sick and elderly would be a virtual death sentence,” their plea read.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development backed the Rep. Vicente Veloso (Leyte)’s proposal to create an ad hoc committee to “immediately evaluate the situation of all provincial, city and municipal jails and other detention facilities and to establish guidelines and procedures for the temporary release of qualified [PDLs] for humanitarian reasons.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, meanwhile, said his department asked the Corrections bureau to expedite the processing the release of sickly and elderly inmates even before the COVID-19 broke out.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Another baby, this time a 10-day-old girl, tests positive for the novel coronavirus in Lipa City, Batangas-based news website Filipino Connection reports.
Mayor Eric Africa says in a bulletin Monday that the baby, the city's 18th confirmed COVID-19 patient, is from Barangay Tipakan.
No further details were given except that the baby's mother tested negative for COVID-19.
This is the second baby infected by the novel coronavirus in the city. On April 9, a 23-day-old male baby died of the disease although health authorities only confirmed the infection after death.
Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año says he has tested negative for COVID-19 but will remain in quarantine for at least another week, Superadyo dzBB reports.
He adds he still needs to take a confirmatory test for COVID-19 n April 22.
The Department of Health reports 284 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, raising the total number of cases in the country to 4,932.
The health department also announces 18 additional deaths, bringing the national toll to 315.
Meanwhile, 45 additional patients have recovered from the disease, which brings the total number of recoveries to 242.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that she tested negative for coronavirus disease a week after confirming that she was infected with the deadly virus.
In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita Monday morning, Briones says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III texted her that she got a negative result.
"It seems like I had a death sentence but was pardoned at the last minute," Briones said in a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will form "social distancing" teams composed of military and police personnel to enforce physical distancing at public markets.
This comes after reports over the weekend of people flocking to public markets over the weekend. Overcrowding increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
