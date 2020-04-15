DILG issues show cause orders to 3 governors, 2 mayors for violating quarantine rules

MANILA, Philippines — Three governors and two mayors are facing show cause orders from the Department of the Interior and Local Government for allegedly violating quarantine policies.

The local chief executives were not identified but DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said these local chief executives violated prohibition against mass gatherings, failed to strictly implement social distancing measures, prohibited movement of cargo, refused entry to overseas Filipino workers and essential personnel into their localities and prohibited operations of industries vital to food security.

The officials were given 48 hours from receipt to submit a written explanation stating why administrative cases should not be filed against them for negligence, dereliction of duty and violation of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The DILG also said the three governors and two mayors may face criminal charges from the National Bureau of Investigation.

The department earlier issued show cause orders to four barangay officials from Quezon City and Caloocan City for violating physical distancing measures and prohibition against mass gatherings.

“As directed by the president himself, we will not go easy on local government officials who will violate the prescribed directives during the ECQ,” Secretary Eduardo Año said.

The national government extended the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon until April 30 to further arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected over 5,200 people in the country.

LGUs, PNP ordered to close non-essential businesses

The DILG also instructed LGUs and the Philippine National Police to strictly enforce the closure of non-essential business establishment while the Luzon-wide lockdown is still being implemented.

This comes after the department received reports that some non-essential commercial establishments in some localities resumed operations.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular 2020-062, only establishments providing or manufacturing basic necessities such as food, medicine, water, banking, remittance centers, power, energy and telecommunication are allowed to operate as long as strict social distancing measures are observed.

Violators may be arrested and charged under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, which punishes resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person.

Malaya said the government task force on coronavirus response is taking into account the impact of the ECQ to the national and local economies.

“The IATF is carefully studying the next steps but one thing for sure is that we have to exercise caution and prudence regarding the partial lifting of the ECQ after April 30. We are optimistic but we must always base our recommendations to the president on scientific evidence,” he said.