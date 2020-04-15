LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Members of the public, detained for roaming the streets without relevant passes amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, squat at a distance from one another as they are processed outside a police station at Quezon City in Manila on April 14, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
DILG issues show cause orders to 3 governors, 2 mayors for violating quarantine rules
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 3:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three governors and two mayors are facing show cause orders from the Department of the Interior and Local Government for allegedly violating quarantine policies.

The local chief executives were not identified but DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said these local chief executives violated prohibition against mass gatherings, failed to strictly implement social distancing measures, prohibited movement of cargo, refused entry to overseas Filipino workers and essential personnel into their localities and prohibited operations of industries vital to food security.

The officials were given 48 hours from receipt to submit a written explanation stating why administrative cases should not be filed against them for negligence, dereliction of duty and violation of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The DILG also said the three governors and two mayors may face criminal charges from the National Bureau of Investigation.

The department earlier issued show cause orders to four barangay officials from Quezon City and Caloocan City for violating physical distancing measures and prohibition against mass gatherings.

“As directed by the president himself, we will not go easy on local government officials who will violate the prescribed directives during the ECQ,” Secretary Eduardo Año said.

The national government extended the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon until April 30 to further arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected over 5,200 people in the country.

LGUs, PNP ordered to close non-essential businesses

The DILG also instructed LGUs and the Philippine National Police to strictly enforce the closure of non-essential business establishment while the Luzon-wide lockdown is still being implemented.

This comes after the department received reports that some non-essential commercial establishments in some localities resumed operations.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular 2020-062, only establishments providing or manufacturing basic necessities such as food, medicine, water, banking, remittance centers, power, energy and telecommunication are allowed to operate as long as strict social distancing measures are observed.

Violators may be arrested and charged under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, which punishes resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person.

Malaya said the government task force on coronavirus response is taking into account the impact of the ECQ to the national and local economies.

“The IATF is carefully studying the next steps but one thing for sure is that we have to exercise caution and prudence regarding the partial lifting of the ECQ after April 30. We are optimistic but we must always base our recommendations to the president on scientific evidence,” he said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 15, 2020 - 12:09pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 15, 2020 - 12:09pm

The Department of Education announces that the graduation and moving up rites in basic education for SY 2019-2020 throughout the country is postponed indefinitely.

This announcement comes after the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

"As per DO 02. s. 2020 and DM 42, s. 2020, schools, in consultation with the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) leadership, can decide to reschedule or forego the holding of the rites once the ECQ or localized community quarantine is lifted," DepEd says in an advisory.

April 15, 2020 - 10:45am

Following the reported increase in the number of vehicles traveling along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police will strictly impose the policy on Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR).

Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the PNP-Highway Patrol Group was directed to inspect private vehicles to determine whether the driver and passengers to the list of APOR or not.

If the driver or any of the passengers is unauthorized, a ticket will be issued against private vehicles transporting unauthorized persons outside residence.

April 15, 2020 - 10:06am

The Department of Information and Communications Technology has installed free wi-fi hotspots in new COVID-19 quarantine centers in Metro Manila.

These include Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, Philippine International Convention Center and World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

April 14, 2020 - 6:55pm

Vice President Leni Robredo expresses gratitude to partners, volunteers and drivers of her office's Free Shuttle Service for Frontliners as it comes to an end this week. 

The OVP Free Shuttle Service for health workers and frontliners was made possible with the partnership of UBE Express, Diamond Motor Corporation, Pilipinas Autogroup Inc. and Seaoil, including volunteers and staff of the Office of the Vice President. 

April 14, 2020 - 5:24pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes 301 seafarers from the cruise ships Carnival Legend, Carnival Pride, Carnival Fascination and Carnival Conquest to the increasing number of repatriated Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Qatar Airways flight that brought the repatriates home landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at around 8:27 a.m.

The repatriated Filipinos underwent the appropriate medical protocols upon arrival as required by the Department of Health. 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese medical experts find Philippines at risk of inability to cut COVID-19 source
6 hours ago
A week after arriving in the Philippines, the 12-member Chinese medical expert team found that the country is facing a risk...
Headlines
fbfb
UP experts recommend modified community quarantine after Luzon-wide lockdown ends
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
While it appeared successful, the Luzon-wide lockdown may not sustainable if implemented over the long run, data scientists...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to lift Luzon quarantine once COVID-19 antibody cure is available
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, which has slowed down economic activity and has sidelined thousands of workers,...
Headlines
fbfb
Makati Med 'health hero' and mentor dies due to COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Makati Medical Center mourned the loss of Anastacio, a “health hero” who stood on the frontlines of the hospital’s...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
DILG issues show cause orders to 3 governors, 2 mayors for violating quarantine rules
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The officials were given 48 hours from receipt to submit a written explanation stating why administrative cases should not...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
UP develops software to allow isolated PGH COVID-19 patients to talk to loved ones
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“COVID-19 patients are not just numbers or statistics. They are people who are loved and who love their families. They...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Cops to impose stricter screening at checkpoints as more vehicles ply roads
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
This comes after heavy traffic along South Luzon Expressway, EDSA and other major thoroughfares in Metro Manila was reported,...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Duterte OKs P51 billion wage subsidy for middle class
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has approved a P50.8-billion wage subsidy program for around 3.4 million middle class workers whose jobs...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
ASEAN leaders hold tele-summit on COVID-19
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Southeast Asian leaders – in a videoconference – reaffirmed yesterday their commitment to remain united in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with