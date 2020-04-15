DILG issues show cause orders to 3 governors, 2 mayors for violating quarantine rules

MANILA, Philippines — Three governors and two mayors are facing show cause orders from the Department of the Interior and Local Government for allegedly violating quarantine policies.
The local chief executives were not identified but DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said these local chief executives violated prohibition against mass gatherings, failed to strictly implement social distancing measures, prohibited movement of cargo, refused entry to overseas Filipino workers and essential personnel into their localities and prohibited operations of industries vital to food security.
The officials were given 48 hours from receipt to submit a written explanation stating why administrative cases should not be filed against them for negligence, dereliction of duty and violation of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.
The DILG also said the three governors and two mayors may face criminal charges from the National Bureau of Investigation.
The department earlier issued show cause orders to four barangay officials from Quezon City and Caloocan City for violating physical distancing measures and prohibition against mass gatherings.
“As directed by the president himself, we will not go easy on local government officials who will violate the prescribed directives during the ECQ,” Secretary Eduardo Año said.
The national government extended the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon until April 30 to further arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected over 5,200 people in the country.
LGUs, PNP ordered to close non-essential businesses
The DILG also instructed LGUs and the Philippine National Police to strictly enforce the closure of non-essential business establishment while the Luzon-wide lockdown is still being implemented.
This comes after the department received reports that some non-essential commercial establishments in some localities resumed operations.
Under DILG Memorandum Circular 2020-062, only establishments providing or manufacturing basic necessities such as food, medicine, water, banking, remittance centers, power, energy and telecommunication are allowed to operate as long as strict social distancing measures are observed.
Violators may be arrested and charged under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, which punishes resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person.
Malaya said the government task force on coronavirus response is taking into account the impact of the ECQ to the national and local economies.
“The IATF is carefully studying the next steps but one thing for sure is that we have to exercise caution and prudence regarding the partial lifting of the ECQ after April 30. We are optimistic but we must always base our recommendations to the president on scientific evidence,” he said.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Education announces that the graduation and moving up rites in basic education for SY 2019-2020 throughout the country is postponed indefinitely.
This announcement comes after the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
"As per DO 02. s. 2020 and DM 42, s. 2020, schools, in consultation with the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) leadership, can decide to reschedule or forego the holding of the rites once the ECQ or localized community quarantine is lifted," DepEd says in an advisory.
Following the reported increase in the number of vehicles traveling along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police will strictly impose the policy on Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR).
Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the PNP-Highway Patrol Group was directed to inspect private vehicles to determine whether the driver and passengers to the list of APOR or not.
If the driver or any of the passengers is unauthorized, a ticket will be issued against private vehicles transporting unauthorized persons outside residence.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology has installed free wi-fi hotspots in new COVID-19 quarantine centers in Metro Manila.
These include Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, Philippine International Convention Center and World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.
Vice President Leni Robredo expresses gratitude to partners, volunteers and drivers of her office's Free Shuttle Service for Frontliners as it comes to an end this week.
The OVP Free Shuttle Service for health workers and frontliners was made possible with the partnership of UBE Express, Diamond Motor Corporation, Pilipinas Autogroup Inc. and Seaoil, including volunteers and staff of the Office of the Vice President.
The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes 301 seafarers from the cruise ships Carnival Legend, Carnival Pride, Carnival Fascination and Carnival Conquest to the increasing number of repatriated Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Qatar Airways flight that brought the repatriates home landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at around 8:27 a.m.
The repatriated Filipinos underwent the appropriate medical protocols upon arrival as required by the Department of Health.
