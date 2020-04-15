Cops to impose stricter screening at checkpoints as more vehicles ply roads

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities will tighten security at checkpoints as more vehicles are seen on the roads despite the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Wednesday.
This comes after heavy traffic along South Luzon Expressway, EDSA and other major thoroughfares in Metro Manila was reported, which suggests that there were motorists who did not follow quarantine rules.
Nograles, the spokesperson of the government’s task force on coronavirus response, said President Rodrigo Duterte ordered policemen manning checkpoints to impose a stricter screening process.
Beginning Wednesday, the police’s Highway Patrol Group will inspect vehicles to determine whether the driver and passengers are allowed to go out of their homes.
Those who are allowed to travel are healthcare workers, frontliners and employees of essential services. Meanwhile, only one person per household is allowed to go outside to purchase basic necessities and provisions for food.
Those who will violate the travel ban will receive traffic tickets.
“I hope you can understand that the enhanced community quarantine will only be effective in containing COVID-19 if we do not roam around and go out of our homes,” Nograles said in Filipino.
“We appeal to everyone to please cooperate and as much as possible stay home,” he added.
The PNP said that violators of quarantine guidelines reached 108,088 as of Monday.
The Luzon-wide lockdown that upended the lives of millions and slowed economic activity is extended until April 30.
The novel coronavirus has so far infected 5,223 individuals—335 of whom have died—in the country.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Education announces that the graduation and moving up rites in basic education for SY 2019-2020 throughout the country is postponed indefinitely.
This announcement comes after the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
"As per DO 02. s. 2020 and DM 42, s. 2020, schools, in consultation with the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) leadership, can decide to reschedule or forego the holding of the rites once the ECQ or localized community quarantine is lifted," DepEd says in an advisory.
Following the reported increase in the number of vehicles traveling along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police will strictly impose the policy on Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR).
Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the PNP-Highway Patrol Group was directed to inspect private vehicles to determine whether the driver and passengers to the list of APOR or not.
If the driver or any of the passengers is unauthorized, a ticket will be issued against private vehicles transporting unauthorized persons outside residence.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology has installed free wi-fi hotspots in new COVID-19 quarantine centers in Metro Manila.
These include Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, Philippine International Convention Center and World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.
Vice President Leni Robredo expresses gratitude to partners, volunteers and drivers of her office's Free Shuttle Service for Frontliners as it comes to an end this week.
The OVP Free Shuttle Service for health workers and frontliners was made possible with the partnership of UBE Express, Diamond Motor Corporation, Pilipinas Autogroup Inc. and Seaoil, including volunteers and staff of the Office of the Vice President.
The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes 301 seafarers from the cruise ships Carnival Legend, Carnival Pride, Carnival Fascination and Carnival Conquest to the increasing number of repatriated Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Qatar Airways flight that brought the repatriates home landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at around 8:27 a.m.
The repatriated Filipinos underwent the appropriate medical protocols upon arrival as required by the Department of Health.
