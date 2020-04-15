Cops to impose stricter screening at checkpoints as more vehicles ply roads

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities will tighten security at checkpoints as more vehicles are seen on the roads despite the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Wednesday.

This comes after heavy traffic along South Luzon Expressway, EDSA and other major thoroughfares in Metro Manila was reported, which suggests that there were motorists who did not follow quarantine rules.

Nograles, the spokesperson of the government’s task force on coronavirus response, said President Rodrigo Duterte ordered policemen manning checkpoints to impose a stricter screening process.

Beginning Wednesday, the police’s Highway Patrol Group will inspect vehicles to determine whether the driver and passengers are allowed to go out of their homes.

Those who are allowed to travel are healthcare workers, frontliners and employees of essential services. Meanwhile, only one person per household is allowed to go outside to purchase basic necessities and provisions for food.

Those who will violate the travel ban will receive traffic tickets.

“I hope you can understand that the enhanced community quarantine will only be effective in containing COVID-19 if we do not roam around and go out of our homes,” Nograles said in Filipino.

“We appeal to everyone to please cooperate and as much as possible stay home,” he added.

The PNP said that violators of quarantine guidelines reached 108,088 as of Monday.

The Luzon-wide lockdown that upended the lives of millions and slowed economic activity is extended until April 30.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected 5,223 individuals—335 of whom have died—in the country.