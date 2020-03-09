NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
The Marikina Sports Center has "an Olympic-size swimming pool, covered gymnasium and basketball court, an oval and a grandstand that can sit 15,000 people," Marikina says on its official website.
Marikina.gov.ph
Marikina calls off hosting of Palarong Pambansa over COVID-19 risk
(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 12:27pm

TUGUEGARAO, Philippines — Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro on Monday announced the city's hosting of the Palarong Pambansa, a national athletic meet for students, has been cancelled due to the risk posed by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The city's public information office said on the Marikina government's website, that the games will be cancelled as a precaution after the Department of Health confirmed that a patient from Marikina City had COVID-19.

The Marikina City mayor's announcement came after the Department of Education on Sunday night said it is suspending all scheduled national and regional events, but that pushing through with the Palaro would be up to the board organizing it.

DepEd on Monday also issued Memorandum No. 34 announcing the suspension of national and regional events.

"All national activities involving learners and/or teachers requiring travel and congregation of various schools, divisions and/or regions...are suspended effective upon the issuance of this memorandum, and will remain so until further notice through an appropriate memorandum," DepEd said.

The suspension covers regional activities involving learners as well as teachers requiring travel and congregation of various schools, including regional athletic meets.

The National Schools Press Conference and the National Festival of Talents which are already ongoing will proceed, DepEd said, adding it will take the necessary precautions against COVID-19.

Tuguegarao City in Cagayan hosts the nationwide journalism event, which starts Monday, March 9. Meanwhile the NFOT is being held in Ilagan, Isabela. The events will run from March 9 to 13.

DepEd said that there will be strict observance of safety protocols at the NSPC and NFOT.

Activities in areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases suspended

Division and district activities in cities and towns with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have also been suspended.

The memorandum noted that as of Monday morning, Taguig City and San Juan City announced a local case in their area, respectively.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also confirmed a case in Quezon City. Teodoro also confirmed a case in Marikina City.

DepEd added that while activities within school campus may proceed, "personnel and learners exhibiting respiratory infections must not attend." They may be referred to health personnel for proper evaluation.

Some cities and municipalities, and schools have also announced suspension of class due to COVID-19 developments.

On Sunday night, the Department of Health said there are four more confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 10. — Kristine Joy Patag

