LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this March 14, 2020 photo, a fire volunteer sprays disinfectant on the streets and houses as part of the disinfection and sterilization process by the local government against the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Diseas along F. Martinez street in Mandaluyong City.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
DepEd confirms Mandaluyong official positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines — A Department of Education official who visited the recently held National Festival of Talents and National Schools Press Conference tested positive on COVID-19.

In a statement Friday, DepEd said it received information that a Mandaluyong City schools division official tested positive on the novel coronavirus diseases on Wednesday, March 25.

The patient is currently confined at an undisclosed hospital and is recovering, DepEd said. Assistance has also been provided to him.

It is unclear from the statement if the patient exhibited symptoms or was asymptomatic. DepEd, however, said close contacts of the patient have not exhibited symptoms so far.

“As he visited some competition events at the NFOT, we also checked on updates of our precautionary home quarantine of NFOT and NSPC delegates,” it added.

The national campus journalism competition was held in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on March 9-13, while the NFOT was held in Ilagan City, Isabela last March 9 to 13.

The weekend before the twin national events, President Rodrigo Duterte suspended classes in all levels as a measure to contain the spread of the virus, but the two events pushed through because the Department earlier said that “participants are already in the venue.”

In an earlier release, DepEd said there will be strict observance of safety protocols at the two national events.

DepEd said it has “monitored a small number of participants that were classified as PUIs but there is no link that can be established to the patient from Mandaluyong.”

“We have coordinated with the DOH and no less than the Secretary of Health has instructed his staff to do an extensive contact tracing as it is still an imperative for an effective containment,” the department added.

On Thursday, the Philippines recorded 71 new infections, bringing the national tally to 707 since Department of Health first detected an infection in late January. — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 27, 2020 - 12:02pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 27, 2020 - 12:02pm

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

March 27, 2020 - 9:59am

Venezuela reports its first coronavirus death after a 47-year-old man with a pre-existing lung disease died.

The man from the northern Aragua state had previously suffered from an "occupational disease in the lungs," Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez says in a television address.

The patient had been admitted to a private clinic suffering from pneumonia and three days later tested positive for COVID-19, Rodriguez says. ?— AFP

March 27, 2020 - 7:53am

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is blocking a joint response that EU leaders are trying to put together to the coronavirus crisis, an Italian government source said Thursday.

Conte told other European leaders that Italy wanted the EU to apply "innovative financial instruments truly adapted to a war," the AGI news agency reported, confirming the prime minister was blocking the draft response being discussed at the videoconference. — AFP

March 27, 2020 - 7:53am

The Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa will go into "total confinement" for four days from Saturday to help contain the spread of coronavirus, authorities say.

Governor Gentiny Ngobila decrees intermittent four-day confinements over three weeks, according to a speech seen by AFP. The city will be on lockdown for four days followed by two days to allow residents to shop followed by another four-day lockdown, in a rotation continued for the three-week period. — AFP

March 27, 2020 - 7:52am

There are more than half a million declared cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1920 GMT. 

At least 501,556 infections have been recorded across 182 countries, including 22,920 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organization figures.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients requiring hospitalisation. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
22 hours ago
(Updated) The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took...
Headlines
fbfb
Champion of child health, pillar of Infectious Disease medicine in Philippines dies of COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Dr. Salvacion Rodriguez-Gatchalian passed away on Thursday, March 26, her sister Ruby Rodriguez announced.
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Unwell’ Bongbong resting at home
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been feeling unwell after coming home from Spain and has taken...
Headlines
fbfb
RITM assistant chief succumbs to COVID
By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
A pillar of the Philippines’ pediatric infectious disease medicine and a champion of children’s health has fallen...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
DOH: Koko breached quarantine protocols
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III breached quarantine protocols when he showed up at the Makati Medical Center...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
P200 billion eyed for virus-affected poor households
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The government will allot P200 billion to address the needs of 18 million poor families affected by government measures to...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Coronavirus count: 71 new cases, 7 more deaths in Philippines
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 707 while the number of fatalities rose to 45,...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
PSG eyes raps vs infected lawmaker
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Presidential Security Group plans to file charges against ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap, who recently tested positive...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Tagle’s message: Social distancing should not stop community caring
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle reminded the faithful not to allow the social distancing measure to eliminate...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with