LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute sets up a tent which was converted into a receiving area for medical workers to screen possible COVID-19 patients in Quezon City on midnight of April 2.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
PGH calls for blood donation from COVID-19 survivors to help severely ill patients
(Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 3:47pm

 MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine General Hospital is calling on “COVID-19 survivors” to donate blood as they study antibodies they carry, which may help improve the condition of those severely ill from the novel coronavirus disease.

Dr. Jonas Del Rosario told GMA News Dobol B on Friday that UP-PGH is asking those who recovered from COVID-19 to donate their blood.

He explained that those who recovered or "COVID-19 survivors" carry antibodies in their blood, in the plasma, “because they have recovered, they have produced an immune response through their antibodies.” 

“These will be given to those patients who are still fighting COVID-19, those severely ill,” Del Rosario added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Del Rosario, however, said that this is not a standard practice and still in “experimental stage.” He said that this was also done in past pandemics.

Convalescent plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.

In the United States, its Food and Drug Administration has greenlit physicians to experiment with the strategy as coronavirus patients fill hospitals and the nations positive caseload spikes to 236,000.

Recovery rate higher than mortality rate

Del Rosario also noted that there are more patients who have recovered that those who died.

Agence France Presse reported that, globally, there are at least 1,000,036 infections and 51,178 deaths due to the contagion. At least 186,000 patients, meanwhile, have recovered from the disease.

In the Philippines, the Health department reported on Thursday 2,633 infections, 107 deaths and 51 recoveries.

Health authorities have been working to increase testing capacity and subnational testing laboratories are already being set up across the country. Mass testing is seen to start on April 14.

Del Rosario said that they will still screen those who would donate blood and make sure they are healthy.

“Normally, if you acquire COVID-19, the test will be repeated. You need to become COVID-19 negative, which means [the pathogen] is no longer in your system. Usually there will be another two weeks that you will recover before they can become a designated donor,” he also explained.

Those who wish to donate may contact Dr. Sandy Maganito through 09178053207 or call the UP PGH COVID hoteline 155200. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Agence France Presse

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE GENERAL HOSPITAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Task force sees start of mass COVID-19 testing by April 14
19 hours ago
"We expect that by April 14, we shall be able to start massive testing," Galvez, who is chief implementer of the National...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: First batch of 1 million PPEs delivered
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Some 15,000 sets of personal protective equipment purchased by the Department of Health for health workers caring for patients...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
Duterte stops patronage politics in COVID aid
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Citing the need to shield relief efforts from politicking, President Duterte has barred politicians from distributing aid...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP: We won’t shoot them dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
No, the Philippine National Police will not shoot dead those who will disrupt peace and order during the enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Sara Duterte disowns social media post pushing for federalism amid COVID-19 crisis
2 hours ago
“Everything about the said article was never mine—from the misspelled ‘Sarah’ to the glaring grammatical...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Philippines now has 8 COVID-19 testing centers, says Nograles
4 hours ago
More accredited COVID-19 testing centers will mean faster identification and isolation of COVID-19 infected individuals, Nograles...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Undocumented Pinoys in Kuwait told: Come home via amnesty program
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The month-long amnesty program was announced as part of Kuwait's efforts to contain COVID-19, which has infected at least...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Gamboa: We lost one COVID-infected cop
5 hours ago
The Philippine National Police lost one of its men who was infected with the novel coronavirus, Police General Archie Gamboa...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Stores urged to extend operations to 12 hours
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases yesterday urged establishments selling basic...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with