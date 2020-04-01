LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Halfway through his single six-year term, President Duterte faces his biggest crisis yet on the coronavirus disease-2019 outbreak.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Lacson hopes next Duterte 'Bayanihan' report includes action plans
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 9:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte appears unprepared to execute the special powers that he sought to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a senator said Wednesday, adding that the lack of planning on the part of the executive branch could render such powers pointless.

At a special session that lasted 18 hours, Congress last week readily approved a bill giving Duterte sweeping powers to arrest the spread of the virus and help sectors badly hit by the health crisis. The new law, more popularly known as the “Bayanihan Act,” mandates the president to submit to Congress a weekly report outlining the government’s response to the outbreak.

Where are the action plans?

Commenting on Duterte’s first report, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said that while the chief executive listed three priority programs to avert social and economic catastrophe from the coronavirus fallout, “there does not appear to be an action plan for each of them.”

Lacson is in the joint congressional oversight committee on the Bayanihan Act.

Among the programs that Duterte highlighted in his initial report were providing “emergency” assistance to affected sectors; securing facilities and resources for the health sector; and performing fiscal and monetary actions for the economy.

“Such lack of planning and coordinating threatens to defeat the purpose of the urgency of [Bayanihan Act] — that is, to resolve and fight the virus by way of smooth and expeditious implementation,” Lacson said.

“The lack of foresight in this regard is obviously causing the delays as we see it actually happening now... When we gave it (special powers) to them in a record time of 18 hours, apparently they were not prepared to execute,” he added.

Report due next monday

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Philippines reported 227 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the national tally to 2,311. Of that figure, 96 people died due to complications.

The pandemic — which emerged in China last December — exposed the Philippine government’s lack of foresight on dealing with the crisis, which has overwhelmed the country’s decrepit healthcare infrastructure and paralyzed the economy amid wide-ranging lockdowns.

“There must be an overall plan by the Executive Department to mitigate the risks and minimizing or stopping the spread of COVID-19, including a detailed presentation of how funds will be disbursed and used by the implementing agencies,” Lacson said.

“This must be spelled out in the next report to Congress,” he added.

BAYANIHAN ACT EMERGENCY POWERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DSWD to give cash subsidies to low-income families affected by quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide subsidies to low-income households...
Headlines
fbfb
Pimentel seeks 'right to privacy' following report that he was rushed to hospital
10 hours ago
A staff member of Sen. Koko Pimentel’s office said the lawmaker is “requesting his right to privacy and his right...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines exceed 2,300, deaths climb to 96
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The United Nations said the coronavirus pandemic is the “most challenging” crisis the world has faced since World...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE: Employers may defer April 9-11 holiday pay
By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment on Wednesday issued an advisory allowing employers to defer paying their employees...
Headlines
fbfb
20 arrested at protest in Quezon City during quarantine
5 hours ago
"For in a time when the entire world has stopped, the struggle of the marginalized does not, and social distancing could very...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
Future uncertain for communities displaced by Taal volcano, trapped by coronavirus
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 minutes ago
Just when they were beginning to pick themselves up, the number of new coronavirus infections in the country started to rise....
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Office of Civil Defense to consolidate, track COVID-19 donations
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The OCD was directed to come up with an inventory of all donations to the national government and to keep a record of donations...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
De Lima asks COVID-19 task force to consider release of 'qualified' detainees
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“Given the state of our jails and prisons, the infection rate will be catastrophic," Sen. Leila de Lima said.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
CHR: Arresting the hungry does not address their problems
3 hours ago
The best way for government to address similar protests is by ensuring that relief and support to the most vulnerable and...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
PNP to apply 'full might' of the law to protect COVID-19 frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The "full might" of the law would be applied to those who harm or discriminate against health workers who are on the frontline...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with