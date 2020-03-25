3 US sailors aboard warship in Philippine Sea test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philipines — Three US Navy sailors aboard an aircraft carrier sailing in the Philippine Sea tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the US Department of Defense or Pentagon confirmed.
Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the three sailors have been evacuated from aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt after being diagnosed with the disease.
"We've identified all the folks they've had contact with, and we're quarantining them as well," Modly said at a Pentagon press conference on Tuesday.
"This is an example of how we are able to keep our ships deployed at seas and underway, even with active COVID-19 cases," he added.
The three sailors have been flown off the aircraft carrier to a US Defense Department hospital in the Pacific, USNI News reported.
According to a report from ABC News, about 5,000 crew members are aboard the warship currently in the Philippine Sea.
"Our force remains on watch throughout the world [during] this crisis, and they're continuing to execute their primary mission under the National Defense Strategy," Modly said.
In the same press briefing, US Navy Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said it was still unclear where the virus came from.
The aircraft carrier's last port call was in Da Nang, Vietnam, 15 days before the US Navy sailors were diagnosed.
"I think it would be difficult to tie down these active cases to that particular port visit. We’ve had aircraft flying to and from the ship, and so we just don’t want to say it was that particular port visit. We took great precautions when that crew came back from that shore period to do enhanced medical screening of the crew," Gilday said.
Gilday noted that the three sailors who tested positive for the virus are "running a temperature" and have some body aches but wouldn't necessarily be characterized as needing hospitalization.
"But they’re positive, those three cases. So we are rapidly removing them from the ship, and we are understanding who they came in contact with over the recent days and weeks so we can begin to take a look inside the ship, how we can isolate and contain as best we can," the admiral said.
The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus now stands at 18,259, according to a tally compiled by AFP on Tuesday from official sources.
More than 404,020 declared cases have been registered in 175 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III confirms that he tested positive for the new coronavirus.
In a statement released Wednesday, Pimentel said the swab was taken last Friday and he was informed Tuesday night of his test result.
"I have quarantined myself upon the doctor’s advice and consistent with the protocol. I feel I am, with God’s help, on the way to recovery," Pimentel said.
The coronavirus has killed another 240 people in France, the top French health official said on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 1,100.
Jerome Salomon told reporters that 22,300 people had tested positive for the virus in France, with a total of 10,176 hospitalised of whom 2,516 people are in intensive care.
Officials believe that the published number of those infected largely underestimates the real figure, as only those showing severe symptoms are usually tested. — AFP
Cameroon's government announces the country's first death due to coronavirus, saying the victim had returned from Italy and was already infected on his arrival.
"Unfortunately we have registered our first death due to COVID-19," Health Minister Malachie Manaouda said on Twitter.
The official count of coronavirus cases in the Central African nation has risen to 66. But the figures are restricted by the limited laboratory capacity for testing. — AFP
The local inter-agency task force announces Tuesday night the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Zamboanga City
Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chair of the local task force, says in an emergency press briefing that the first confirmed case is a 29-year-old man.
"With sadness we have already a first confirmed case as of 8 p.m. tonight," Salazar says.
Dr. Emila Monicimpo, of the regional Department of Health office, says the patient had traveled to Manila and returned to the city on the first commercial flight on March 13.
Monicimpo says the patient sought consultation on March 15 at a private hospital and was found to have symptoms of COVID-19.
She says that, based on the triaging and protocol, a swab sample was immediately taken from the patient and sent to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa on March 17 along with the 14 other samples.
City Health Officer Dulce Amor Miravite says the patient is included in the 31 persons under investigation (PUIs) in the city.
The COVID-19 case is an outpatient and has been under home quarantine and under tight surveillance by health personnel.
"His condition is improving and his family members who were considered as persons under monitoring and are not showing symptoms," Miravite says
“Just tonight we received the results and the 14 case turned negative but the 15th case is positive who is a 29-year old male patient,” Monicimpo said. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
