Palace: Duterte orders termination of Visiting Forces Agreement

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:17 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to issue a notice to the US that the Philippines is terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement.

In a press briefing, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte told Medialdea to in turn tell Locsin to send the notice to the US.

Earlier in the briefing, Panelo said that the notice was sent on Tuesday.

"The president directed the Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to tell Secretary Teddyboy Locsin of the Foreign Affairs to send a notice of termination to the US government last night and the executive secretary sent the message to Secretary Teddyboy Locsin and the latter signed the notice of termination and sent it to the US government today," Panelo said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Brigido Dulay has confirmed that Locsin has signed the notice of termination.

The formal notice is a requirement for ending the military agreement, which spells out jurisdictional and other issues related to American troops in Philippine territory and vice versa.

Under the VFA, the agreement is in force for 180 days after the receipt of the notice of termination.

Panelo made a similar announcement last Friday but Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that no order had been issued yet. The president's spokesperson said then that just because the order had not been given did not mean that the information that he gave was false.

This is a developing story.