LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for operations, yesterday said workers should just stay where they are due to the restrictions under the quarantine order to prevent more people from getting infected with the coronavirus disease 2019.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Displaced workers barred from walking to home provinces
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - March 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has barred displaced daily wage workers from walking back to their home provinces, with Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar saying it defeats the purpose of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for operations, yesterday said workers should just stay where they are due to the restrictions under the quarantine order to prevent more people from getting infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

He ordered policemen manning the checkpoints to prevent workers and other non-exempted persons from crossing.

Despite the lack of mass transportation, daily wage workers such as those working in construction projects are leaving Metro Manila and walked for days just to reach their home provinces due to the lack of income as a result of the quarantine order.

Those who eventually reached their destinations, Eleazar said, should be quarantined.

Asked about the workers’ fears of going hungry by staying in Metro Manila, Eleazar claimed the trade and labor departments have programs for them.

He renewed the appeal for residents to stay in their homes to ensure COVID-19 is contained.

“If you stay at home, you are also considered heroes in this battle,” Eleazar said.

At least 454 persons were arrested in the eastern part of Metro Manila since Tuesday for violating the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon to contain the COVID-19.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) said 240 were from Marikina, 158 from Pasig, 54 from Mandaluyong and two from San Juan.

A total of 434 persons, including 35 minors, were accosted for loitering outside their homes. Others were apprehended for drinking, walking half-naked along streets and smoking in public places.

Meanwhile, Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan will heed the advice of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año to lift the window hours imposed on residents to go to the wet market to buy goods. – With Marc Jayson Cayabyab

GUILLERMO ELEAZAR PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases soar past 700 as UN warns ‘whole of humanity’ at risk from pandemic
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 450,000, 20,000 of whom died.
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
11 hours ago
(Updated) The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took...
Headlines
fbfb
Nine doctors die from COVID-19 in Philippines
8 hours ago
Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the country's top medical association said Thursday,...
Headlines
fbfb
S&R workers now also under quarantine because of Pimentel
12 hours ago
The senator has been on the receiving end of much criticism after he repeatedly breached his self-quarantine despite knowing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
DOH: Koko breached quarantine protocols
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III breached quarantine protocols when he showed up at the Makati Medical Center...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
P200 billion eyed for virus-affected poor households
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The government will allot P200 billion to address the needs of 18 million poor families affected by government measures to...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Coronavirus count: 71 new cases, 7 more deaths in Philippines
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 707 while the number of fatalities rose to 45,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Unwell’ Bongbong resting at home
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been feeling unwell after coming home from Spain and has taken...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PSG eyes raps vs infected lawmaker
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Presidential Security Group plans to file charges against ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap, who recently tested positive...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with