In this March 16, 2020 photo, House-accredited reporters follow social distancing protocols during the press conference of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.
House of Representatives
House closes several facilities after COVID-19 infection, death
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Wednesday announced that it will shut down several facilities in its Batasan Complex based in Quezon City in order to contain the spread of the virus which causes COVID-19.

At least one employee has died due to COVID-19 while another has tested positive for the disease just this week.

RELATED: New House employee tests positive for COVID-19 | House employee, Negros councilor die of COVID

They both worked at the congressional chamber’s Printing Service office.

Facilities that will be closed down today until further notice are:

  • Legislative Library, Archives and Museum Building
  • Fastfood Center
  • Sports and Fitness Center
  • Daycare Center
  • Procurement and Supply Management Service
  • Printing Service
  • North Multi-Level Steel Parking
  • South Multi-Level Steel Parking

"Access will be allowed to these facilities only for compelling reasons and under strict guidance,” the House said in a Wednesday morning release.

“The closure of these facilities will allow us to better manage the disinfection and sanitation of our facilities, which we intend to do every week.”

For permission to access the facilities, concerned parties may contact House sergeant-at-arms and former Philippine National Police deputy director-general Ramon Apolinario.

The House began sanitizing and disinfecting its 11 buildings in the Batasan Complex based in Quezon City on March 13 to 15.

Work has also been suspended in the chamber from March 16 to April 12.

New work arrangements were announced last Friday, including a rotational skeletal workforce for the duration of the suspension and option to work from home. However, all employees are required to to be on-call and consequently be able to report to the office for their official duties.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 18, 2020 - 9:55am

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

March 18, 2020 - 9:55am

The Food and Drug Administration announces that doctors can issue electronic prescriptions that patients can present to avail of medicines from drugstores.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said drugstores shall dispense drugs as prescribed by the electronic prescription, which will be considered as equivalent to a written prescription.

"Even though we are experiencing health challenges, this should not deprive our patients of their access to prescription medicines and maintenance drugs. These commodities are essential to each patient and as a national regulatory agency, we should be able to innovate means on how these will remain accessible to them without sacrificing safety and efficacy," Domingo said.

March 18, 2020 - 9:37am

The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo launches its free shuttle service for health workers and frontliners amid the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

The routes of the shuttles will cover major hospitals in the National Capital Region.

"To ensure the safety of passengers, thermal scanning and disinfection procedures are being done before they board the shuttle. Social distancing is also being strictly observed inside the vehicle," the OVP said in a statement.
 

March 17, 2020 - 4:29pm

After Ayala, SM and Metro Pacific groups, the Aboitiz Group said it has heeded the call of President Duterte to contribute on the fight against the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

"The Aboitiz Foundation will provide the needed personal protection equipment, primarily masks and sanitzers, to the medical personnel," Abotiiz Foundation told Philstar.com in a statement.

"Some Aboitiz family members have also been donating masks and other PPE to the PGH (Philippine General Hospital)," it added. 

In addition, the company has set up the fundraising page "Help our Health Workers Fight COVID-19" through online donations platform, KINDer, where donations for a minimum of P100 will be accepted.

"The Aboitiz Group is ready to support the COVID-19 frontliners for the long term," Aboitiz said.

March 17, 2020 - 3:08pm

There is already a community transmission of COVID-19 in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque confirms.

Community-based transmission is declared when a person is diagnosed with the disease but was not in a high-risk area nor was in contact with any other confirmed cases.

Because they did not fall under the DOH's screening and contact tracing efforts, this means that the virus was transmitted to them in the community and it is unclear where they would have contracted it. (Get faster updates in our live blog here.)

March 17, 2020 - 2:12pm

PLDT Inc. announces it will provide a speed boost for Fibr subscribers in Metro Manila and parts of Greater Manila to encourage its customers to stay at home.

The minimum speed will be 25 Mbps until April 30. 

