House closes several facilities after COVID-19 infection, death

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Wednesday announced that it will shut down several facilities in its Batasan Complex based in Quezon City in order to contain the spread of the virus which causes COVID-19.

At least one employee has died due to COVID-19 while another has tested positive for the disease just this week.

They both worked at the congressional chamber’s Printing Service office.



Facilities that will be closed down today until further notice are:

Legislative Library, Archives and Museum Building

Fastfood Center

Sports and Fitness Center

Daycare Center

Procurement and Supply Management Service

Printing Service

North Multi-Level Steel Parking

South Multi-Level Steel Parking

"Access will be allowed to these facilities only for compelling reasons and under strict guidance,” the House said in a Wednesday morning release.

“The closure of these facilities will allow us to better manage the disinfection and sanitation of our facilities, which we intend to do every week.”

For permission to access the facilities, concerned parties may contact House sergeant-at-arms and former Philippine National Police deputy director-general Ramon Apolinario.

The House began sanitizing and disinfecting its 11 buildings in the Batasan Complex based in Quezon City on March 13 to 15.

Work has also been suspended in the chamber from March 16 to April 12.

New work arrangements were announced last Friday, including a rotational skeletal workforce for the duration of the suspension and option to work from home. However, all employees are required to to be on-call and consequently be able to report to the office for their official duties.