Luzon airports to be closed on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — All airports in Luzon will be closed once the 72-hour window provided by authorities ends, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

According to a report by GMA News, no one will be allowed to depart and arrive at Luzon’s gateways once the window hour ends, including overseas Filipino workers and their families.

The window hour started upon the effectivity of President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘Enhanced Community Quarantine’ of the entire Luzon island, which began 12 a.m. of March 17, Friday, to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

This is a developing story.