LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Staff members wearing face masks are seen at the departure hall of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on March 10, 2020.
AFP/Philip Fong
Luzon airports to be closed on Friday
(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — All airports in Luzon will be closed once the 72-hour window provided by authorities ends, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

According to a report by GMA News, no one will be allowed to depart and arrive at Luzon’s gateways once the window hour ends, including overseas Filipino workers and their families.

The window hour started upon the effectivity of President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘Enhanced Community Quarantine’ of the entire Luzon island, which began 12 a.m. of March 17, Friday, to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

This is a developing story.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte admin rolls out P27.1B war chest vs COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 14 hours ago
The Duterte administration’s economic team announced Monday night a much-awaited spending plan amounting to P27.1 billion...
Headlines
fbfb
Fact check: Panelo says Korea did total lockdown; eating bananas and gargling prevent COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo at the press briefing dropped a number of questionable claims. We look into...
Headlines
fbfb
Entire Luzon placed under home quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Just stay at home.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte places entire Luzon under 'enhanced' community quarantine
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
(5th update) President Rodrigo Duterte declared an "enhanced community quarantine" over the entire Luzon including Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Zubiri positive for COVID-19
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri announced last night that he was found positive for the coronavirus disease but...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
More LGUs impose own quarantine
By Alicia Chua | 11 hours ago
Several provinces and key cities outside Metro Manila have set up their own defenses against the 2019 coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
No more final exams for students
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
Efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus disease have spared students from taking the fourth quarter examinations in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Go to big business: Help avert economic fallout
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go urged yesterday the private sector, particularly big businesses, to pitch in to cushion...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DOLE to assist thousands of workers out of jobs
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
At least 6,000 workers in Metro Manila are out of work and without income for a month due to the imposition of community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Bird flu hits Nueva Ecija
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Philippines will once again deal with bird flu after a quail farm in Nueva Ecija tested positive for the same poultry...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with