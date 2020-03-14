DOH confirms 2 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll now at 8

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 3:25 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday afternoon confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths on top of the Mindanao case announced this morning, bringing the total mortality count in the Philippines to eight.



RELATED: First Mindanao COVID-19 death announced by DOH

"This includes the mortality earlier announced by Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Medical Center in San Fernando, Pampanga," the Health department's announcement read.



"DOH is currently gathering further details on the recent deaths and will provide information as soon as it is available," it added.



This is a developing story.