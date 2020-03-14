LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Janitorial service crew disinfects the prayer hall at the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan. The prayer room, which was visited by a COVID-19 patient, has been ordered temporarily closed by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.
Boy Santos
DOH confirms 2 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll now at 8
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 14, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 3:25 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday afternoon confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths on top of the Mindanao case announced this morning, bringing the total mortality count in the Philippines to eight.

RELATED: First Mindanao COVID-19 death announced by DOH

"This includes the mortality earlier announced by Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Medical Center in San Fernando, Pampanga," the Health department's announcement read.

"DOH is currently gathering further details on the recent deaths and will provide information as soon as it is available," it added.

This is a developing story.

2019-NCOV CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Code Red Sublevel 2: Main measures taken to combat COVID-19 and their implications
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
This comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases declared the highest Code Red Sub Level 2 because...
Headlines
fbfb
First Mindanao COVID-19 death announced by DOH
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
He was confirmed for the virus that causes COVID-19 on March 11, announced dead just days after.
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(10th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
6 hours ago
Headlines
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines rise to 64
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
The World Health Organization said the new coronavirus outbreak is a "controllable pandemic" if countries step up measures...
Headlines
fbfb
Cyber-troll armies linked to Duterte flagged as ‘digital predators’
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Cyber-troll armies linked to supporters of President Duterte have been cited as among the 20 “Worst Digital Predators...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Curfew, shutdown of malls in Metro Manila during quarantine
3 hours ago
(8th update) City mayors called for a nine-hour curfew during the community quarantine of Metro Manila as among the measures...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Walang Pasok: Class, government work suspension in Metro Manila extended to April 14
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Local government units in the capital region, meanwhile, must ensure that students stay at home during the suspension of...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila quarantine: Travel only to get supplies and for work
Under the general community quarantine "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed...
5 hours ago
Headlines
16 hours ago
No supply disruptions, worker ban in Metro’
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
There will be no disruption in the supply of food and agricultural commodities for residents in Metro Manila after the government...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
PNP to apprehend uncooperative people
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
As Metro Manila braces for “community quarantine” that some fear is a lockdown, police have warned uncooperative...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with