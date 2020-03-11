7 of 33 coronavirus patients are from San Juan City

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of San Juan City urged its residents to remain calm and undertake precautionary measures as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in the city continues to rise.

The Department of Health and Mayor Francis Zamora revealed in two separate occasions on Wednesday that seven of the country’s 33 cases of COVID-19 are from San Juan City.

Of the nine new cases announced Tuesday, two are residents of the city.

A 64-year-old male from Brgy. Greenhills

A 28-year-old female from Brgy. Maytunas

Both are in stable condition and are confined in a private hospital in Pasig.

The five other cases in the city that were earlier announced are the following

A 70-year-old male and a 69-year-old female—a couple—from Brgy. Greenhills with travel history in Bali, Indonesia

A 72-year-old male from Brgy. Little Baguio with no travel history and no visit within a month to COVID-19-associated location

A 30-year-old female from Brgy. West Crame

A 51-year-old female from Brgy. Corazon de Jesus with possible close contact to a patient

The city government has begun sanitizing and disinfecting parts of the San Juan. Canon and turbo misting was done in San Juan National High School and the streets of Brgy. West Crame.

Last week, a Muslim prayer hall frequented by a COVID-19 patient was temporarily closed for disinfection.

The 63-year-old man from Cainta, Rizal—the country’s first local case—is in critical condition. His wife is recorded as the first local transmission in the Philippines.

“Let us all stay calm and undertake all precautionary measures in order for COVID-19 not to spread in the city of San Juan,” Zamora said.

The Philippines has so far reported 33 cases—a vast majority of them diagnosed only in the last five days.

Of the confirmed infections, two have recovered, while 30 are still being treated in hospitals. The Philippines reported one death in February—a tourist from Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 117,000 cases of infection. The global death toll reached 4,250 on Wednesday.