A Muslim prayer room in San Juan City was temporarily closed for disinfection after the Department of Health announced that the fifth case of COVID-19 regularly visited there.
Local transmission of COVID-19 confirmed, DOH announces 6th case
March 7, 2020 - 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that the country's fifth case of Coronavirus Disease 2019, a man with no travel history, was indeed due to local transmission of the virus.

The 62-year-old Filipino COVID-19-infected patient is “known to have regularly visited a Muslim prayer hall in Barangay Greenhills, San Juan City,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Friday.

He experienced cough with phlegm on February 25 before being diagnosed less than a week later with severe pneumonia.

Initially under the care of Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan, the patient was transferred to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Meanwhile, his 59-year-old wife was announced as the country's sixth confirmed COVID-19 case.

In response to the local transmission of the virus, the Health Department raised the alert level of the outbreak to Code Red sublevel 1 and is set to recommend the declaration of State of Public Health Emergency to the Office of the President.

Duque said that the Code Red alert is a preemptive measure that will mandate the government and health care providers to prepare for the worst.

This is a developing story.

