AFP enjoying high public satisfaction, SWS survey suggests

MANILA, Philippines — A large majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and have confidence in its capability to defeat threats to the country’s security, a survey suggests.

The Social Weather Stations survey, conducted from December 13 to 16, found that 79% of the 1,200 respondents are satisfied with the AFP, while only 5% said they were dissatisfied. The remaining 15% were undecided.

This yielded a net satisfaction rating of +74, classified as “excellent.”

One key factor for the high public satisfaction with the military was its victory against Islamic State-linked terror groups in Marawi City in 2017.

“The Marawi siege has a great impact on the image of AFP. Normally, based on our experience, if there’s any war or siege, the rating of AFP rises,” Vladimyr Joseph Licudine, Social Weather Stations deputy director, said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum Wednesday.

Another driver is the military’s role as frontliners during natural calamities.

Overall, the AFP had the highest public satisfaction in Visayas (+77), followed by Metro Manila (+76), Mindanao (+75) and Luzon (+71).

Respondents confident AFP can beat rebels, terrorists

Survey respondents also expressed confidence that AFP can defeat communist rebels and terror groups, and protect the country’s territories against foreign threats.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents said they have “much confidence” that the military can successfully fight the Communist Party of the Philippines, and its armed wing, the New People’s Army.

Only 4% said they have “little confidence” while 17% were undecided.

On fighting terrorist groups such as Abu Sayyaf and Islamic State, 75% have “much confidence” the AFP can defeat them, while only 6% said they have “little confidence” the military could.

Confidence in the military’s handling of territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea and other security threats from other countries was lower but still considered high.

Sixty-two percent said they have “much confidence” the AFP can defend Philippine territories in the disputed waters, while 12% said they have “little confidence. More than a quarter of survey respondents or 26 were undecided.

The survey has sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.