NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police are already at the scene of the hostage-taking incident.
Google Maps
Police respond to reported hostage-taking in Greenhills, San Juan
(Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:23 p.m.) — Gunfire rang at the V-Mall in the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan on Monday noon, where police are responding to a reported hostage situation.

According to reports on Super Radyo dzBB, security personnel promptly began evacuating the premises, which have already been cordoned off, in response to the commotion. 

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora and Police Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, director of the National Capital Region Police Office, are already on the scene. 

Zamora, in a radio interview said, the gunman was a disgruntled security guard who used to work in the mall.

The mayor said that authorities were working on negotiations with the security guard, who had some 30 persons held hostage at the shopping center's administrative office. 

He added that the man had with him grenades and multiple firearms. 

Greenhills management said that the incident involves a former guard of Safeguard Armor Security Corp.

"A fellow security guard was injured, but has already been brought to the hospital," mall management also said in a Facebook post.

The shopping center is known for its tiangge stalls offering gadgets and clothes among others. 

This is a developing story. 

 

GREENHILLS SHOPPING CENTER HOSTAGE SITUATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Congressmen can remove me – Cayetano
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
It is now a free-for-all at the House of Representatives.
Headlines
fbfb
China’s Navy to be ‘world’s largest in 10 years’
By Jaime Laude | 14 hours ago
China is projected to have the world’s largest navy in the next 10 to 15 years, according to a United States-based military...
Headlines
fbfb
No new defense deal with US, says Palace
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The Duterte administration is not seeking a new deal that could replace the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States,...
Headlines
fbfb
US territory or Chinese province? Duterte gave false choices, Carpio says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"Of course, it's a false choice because it's not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because...
Headlines
fbfb
Court issues HDO against late National Artist Mañosa’s family
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The wife and children of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa are now subjects of a hold departure...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
7 minutes ago
Ex-Immigration exec denies bribery scheme, accuses 'pastillas' whistleblower of malice
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 minutes ago
Mariñas told the Senate panel that he is “not aware of the word ‘pastillas’ being used in such an...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
10 symptomatic repatriates from virus-hit cruise ship test negative
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Fourteen of the 458 repatriates quarantined at the New Clark City were brought to an unidentified referral facility after...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ex-chief justice says quo warranto vs ABS-CBN franchise should be junked
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN "is the improper remedy but also because there are many issues of facts that have...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
New ICAD co-chair Jimenez to prioritize reducing supply, destroying seized drugs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Jimenez said he would recommend to Duterte and Aquino to intensify the government’s campaign to cut the supply of illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
LIVE: Senate probe into 'pastillas' scheme at Immigration, sex trafficking linked to POGO industry
4 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in the last hearing that the panel will summon BI officers who “profited millions” from...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with