Police respond to reported hostage-taking in Greenhills, San Juan

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:23 p.m.) — Gunfire rang at the V-Mall in the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan on Monday noon, where police are responding to a reported hostage situation.

According to reports on Super Radyo dzBB, security personnel promptly began evacuating the premises, which have already been cordoned off, in response to the commotion.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora and Police Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, director of the National Capital Region Police Office, are already on the scene.

Zamora, in a radio interview said, the gunman was a disgruntled security guard who used to work in the mall.

WATCH: San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora is now at the V-Mall, Greenhills following reports of a shooting incident and hostage-taking situation | via Boy Santos pic.twitter.com/VdSshEc3lK — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 2, 2020

The mayor said that authorities were working on negotiations with the security guard, who had some 30 persons held hostage at the shopping center's administrative office.

He added that the man had with him grenades and multiple firearms.

Greenhills management said that the incident involves a former guard of Safeguard Armor Security Corp.

"A fellow security guard was injured, but has already been brought to the hospital," mall management also said in a Facebook post.

The shopping center is known for its tiangge stalls offering gadgets and clothes among others.

This is a developing story.