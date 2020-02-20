DepEd: National, regional school events may resume next week

MANILA, Philippines — School activities temporarily suspended
In a memorandum issued late Wednesday, DepEd said the conduct of national, regional and off-campus activities may resume beginning February 24 provided all precautionary measures identified by the DepEd and the Department of Health (DOH) are “strictly followed.”
This, after the DOH, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Tourism said it is safe to organize and attend public gatherings and festivals as long as
School personnel should also maintain cleanliness of campuses, including the regular disinfection of doorknobs and handles.
The Philippines has three confirmed cases of COVID-19—including the first fatality outside mainland China. The country’s first coronavirus patient
The illness has killed over 2,000 and infected
Media reports say two elderly coronavirus patients from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have died, citing a government source.
A man and a woman in their 80s who had been infected have died, public broadcaster NHK and other media say.
No immediate confirmation was available from the health ministry. They would be the first fatal cases among more than 600 confirmed on the ship. — AFP
China announces biggest drop in new virus cases in almost a month.
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,112 on Thursday after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.
Most of the deaths were in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, according to the daily update from the Hubei health commission.
Hubei health officials said there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province. — AFP
The health ministry says an additional 79 cases of coronavirus have been discovered aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, bringing the total to 621.
The new figures come as an initial batch of passengers began disembarking after enduring a 14-day quarantine and then testing negative for the virus. — AFP
The first Filipino crew member of Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess, who tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered from the deadly virus.
The Department of Foreign Affairs, together with the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, confirmed that the Filipino patient has
"The Embassy is in touch with those who have
