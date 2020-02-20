NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DepEd: National, regional school events may resume next week
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2020 - 10:35am

MANILA, Philippines — School activities temporarily suspended due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may resume starting next week, the Department of Education said.

In a memorandum issued late Wednesday, DepEd said the conduct of national, regional and off-campus activities may resume beginning February 24 provided all precautionary measures identified by the DepEd and the Department of Health (DOH) are “strictly followed.”

This, after the DOH, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Tourism said it is safe to organize and attend public gatherings and festivals as long as precautionary measures are observed.

DepEd also reiterated that schools should ensure adequate supply of water and soap in campuses, and hand sanitizers and alcohol.

School personnel should also maintain cleanliness of campuses, including the regular disinfection of doorknobs and handles.

The Philippines has three confirmed cases of COVID-19—including the first fatality outside mainland China. The country’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from the hospital weeks ago, while the third confirmed case returned to China.

The illness has killed over 2,000 and infected more than 74,000 people across China. Hundreds more cases were reported in nearly 30 countries.

 

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 20, 2020 - 11:05am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 20, 2020 - 11:05am

Media reports say two elderly coronavirus patients from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have died, citing a government source.

A man and a woman in their 80s who had been infected have died, public broadcaster NHK and other media say.

No immediate confirmation was available from the health ministry. They would be the first fatal cases among more than 600 confirmed on the ship. — AFP

February 20, 2020 - 10:54am

China announces biggest drop in new virus cases in almost a month. 

February 20, 2020 - 8:33am

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,112 on Thursday after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

Most of the deaths were in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, according to the daily update from the Hubei health commission.

More than 74,500 people have now been infected with the new coronavirus nationwide.

Hubei health officials said there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province. — AFP

February 19, 2020 - 6:09pm

The health ministry says an additional 79 cases of coronavirus have been discovered aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, bringing the total to 621.

The new figures come as an initial batch of passengers began disembarking after enduring a 14-day quarantine and then testing negative for the virus. — AFP

February 19, 2020 - 4:05pm

The first Filipino crew member of Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess, who tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered from the deadly virus.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, together with the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, confirmed that the Filipino patient has been successfully treated and will be discharged Wednesday.

A total of 40 other Filipinos infected by the virus remain in medical facilities in and around the Tokyo Metropolitan area.

"The Embassy is in touch with those who have been admitted to the hospitals in order to ensure their well-being and to provide them any assistance they need," the DFA said.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
For regulars of the LRT-2's eastward stations, each day is harder than the last
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
For the former regulars of the three offline stations, few things have been more trying than the past few months without...
Headlines
fbfb
House OKs full foreign ownership in power, transport, communications
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives approved yesterday the measure amending the 84-year-old Public Service Act to allow full foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Defections in Duterte dominant PDP-Laban continue
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino yesterday lost another member in the House of Representatives after Biliran Rep. Gerardo...
Headlines
fbfb
Go calls for Congress conscience vote on ABS-CBN franchise
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go is urging his fellow lawmakers to vote on the franchise renewal of broadcast giant...
Headlines
fbfb
China sees nothing wrong with Philippine’s VFA termination
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
China said the Philippines has the right to develop relations with other countries and advance its interests, downplaying...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Robredo clarifies she's not part of oust Duterte calls
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo clarified that she only wishes that all public officials fulfill their duties.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
BuCor exec who testified in GCTA probe shot dead
By Ralph Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The suspended legal chief of the Bureau of Corrections, who had testified at the Senate hearing on the good conduct time allowance...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Airlines prepare to resume Hong Kong, Macau flights
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Local airlines are preparing for the resumption of flights to transport stranded overseas Filipino workers set to return to...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DOJ chief backs BI lifestyle checks
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday expressed support for the proposed lifestyle check on the Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Pinoys on cruise ship to be repatriated – DFA
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The government will start repatriating soon over 400 Filipinos onboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess as the 14-day quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with