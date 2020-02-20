DepEd: National, regional school events may resume next week

MANILA, Philippines — School activities temporarily suspended due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may resume starting next week, the Department of Education said.

In a memorandum issued late Wednesday, DepEd said the conduct of national, regional and off-campus activities may resume beginning February 24 provided all precautionary measures identified by the DepEd and the Department of Health (DOH) are “strictly followed.”

This, after the DOH, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Tourism said it is safe to organize and attend public gatherings and festivals as long as precautionary measures are observed .

DepEd also reiterated that schools should ensure adequate supply of water and soap in campuses, and hand sanitizers and alcohol.

School personnel should also maintain cleanliness of campuses, including the regular disinfection of doorknobs and handles.

The Philippines has three confirmed cases of COVID-19—including the first fatality outside mainland China. The country’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from the hospital weeks ago, while the third confirmed case returned to China.